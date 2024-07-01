news

WATCH | Tesla gives its ‘unbreakable’ Cybertruck another beating

02 July 2024 - 10:54 By Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tesla boss Elon Musk says while other bakkies may look 'badass', the Cybertruck 'actually is'. File photo.
Tesla boss Elon Musk says while other bakkies may look 'badass', the Cybertruck 'actually is'. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Tesla owner Elon Musk took to his X platform on Monday to showcase the toughness of the Cybertruck.

In the video people hit and throw an assortment of things at the electric bakkie including a baseball bat, electric saw and large hammer. A few shots are also fired at it from a hand gun.

Musk said in 2023 the standard Cybertruck wouldn’t have bulletproof glass, but the stainless steel doors would be thick enough to stop a bullet. 

In the latest post from X’s eccentric owner, Musk said: “Other trucks look badass, Cybertruck actually is.”

In 2019, when unveiling the Tesla Cybertruck concept vehicle in Los Angeles, he had an embarrassing moment when the supposedly unbreakable armour-grade glass broke during a demonstration.

Musk later explained the two windows that shattered when Cybertruck designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball at them were damaged because in an earlier demonstration the door had been hit with a sledgehammer, which cracked the base of the glass.

The latest video backs up some of the company's claims when it comes to Cybertruck hardiness, but we couldn't help but notice the assailants stayed clear of the windows.

Tesla recently had to recall 11,688 Cybertrucks as a failure of the windscreen wiper could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) said, and in April nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks were recalled to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim.

MORE

More toll plazas to benefit from FNB tap payment devices

Feedback from the contactless payment system piloted at toll plazas on the N3 has been positive, and the system will be rolled out to other toll ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

These were South Africa’s best-selling cars in a depressed June

Affordability is the biggest factor choking sales, says WesBank.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ferrari launches battery replacement scheme to maintain performance and value of its cars

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Monday announced two new warranty extension schemes allowing owners of its hybrid models to have the batteries in ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Mercedes F1 engine chief Andy Cowell joins Aston Martin Motorsport
  2. Maserati hits the water with luxury all-electric powerboat New Models
  3. REVIEW | New BMW X2 rides high on style and practicality Motoring
  4. WATCH | 'I will make spinning biggest sport': Gayton McKenzie Politics
  5. These were South Africa’s best-selling cars in a depressed June news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...