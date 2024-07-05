Environmental authorities in the German state of Brandenburg, where Tesla has its gigafactory, have approved the US electric vehicle maker's application to expand its Gruenheide plant, another hurdle cleared in the carmaker's growth plans.
The approval initially allows Tesla to set up an asphalted logistics area for new vehicles, as well as stairwells on its pressing plant and an access guard, the authorities said.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
The expansion is part of the Elon Musk-owned company's plans to double the site's capacity to 100 gigawatt hours of battery production and one million cars per year, setting it up to dominate Europe's EV market.
Environmentalists and local groups fear expanding the plant would endanger the region's water supply as it is located in a drinking water protection area.
German environmental authorities approve Tesla site expansion
Image: Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Environmental authorities in the German state of Brandenburg, where Tesla has its gigafactory, have approved the US electric vehicle maker's application to expand its Gruenheide plant, another hurdle cleared in the carmaker's growth plans.
The approval initially allows Tesla to set up an asphalted logistics area for new vehicles, as well as stairwells on its pressing plant and an access guard, the authorities said.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
The expansion is part of the Elon Musk-owned company's plans to double the site's capacity to 100 gigawatt hours of battery production and one million cars per year, setting it up to dominate Europe's EV market.
Environmentalists and local groups fear expanding the plant would endanger the region's water supply as it is located in a drinking water protection area.
Tesla's quarterly deliveries fall less than expected, shares rally
China-built EVs hit with duties in biggest EU trade case yet
Carmakers respond to EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos