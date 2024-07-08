news

China autos group ‘strongly dissatisfied’ with EU anti-subsidy tariffs

08 July 2024 - 08:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers is "strongly dissatisfied" with anti-subsidy tariffs proposed by the EU.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers is "strongly dissatisfied" with anti-subsidy tariffs proposed by the EU.
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) is "strongly dissatisfied" with anti-subsidy tariffs proposed by the EU, the industry group said on Saturday.

Manufacturers had cooperated with the European Commission's investigation into Chinese subsidies, but the inquiry had ignored the facts and preselected results, CAAM said in a post on the Chinese messaging app WeChat.

The EU imposed tariffs of up to 37.6% on imports of electric vehicles made in China from Friday, with a four-month window during which the tariffs are provisional with intensive talks expected between the two sides.

"CAAM deeply regrets this and holds it firmly unacceptable," it said.

The provisional duties of between 17.4% and 37.6% without backdating are designed to prevent what European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said is a threatened flood of cheap Chinese electric vehicles built with state subsidies.

The EU anti-subsidy investigation has nearly four months to run.

SAIC Motor seeks European Commission hearing on EV tariffs

China's SAIC Motor will request a hearing with the European Commission on the extra duties it faces, the company said on Friday, as the EU's ...
Motoring
3 days ago

German environmental authorities approve Tesla site expansion

Environmental authorities in the German state of Brandenburg, where Tesla has its gigafactory, have approved the US electric vehicle maker's ...
Motoring
3 days ago

China unveils next steps in EU brandy probe as EV tariffs take effect

China announced the next step in its anti-dumping investigation into European brandy imports on Friday, ramping up tensions on the same day the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | What's it like to live with a Suzuki Jimny five-door? Reviews
  2. Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile hands in notice Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Facelifted Hyundai i20 lands in Mzansi New Models
  4. Mercedes-Benz says no significant investments are going into combustion engine ... news
  5. Pressure mounting on Perez after another no-points weekend Motorsport

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...