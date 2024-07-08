Mercedes-Benz is not making any significant investments in combustion engine cars beyond planned updates to bring its vehicles in line with emissions regulations, its chief technology officer said in a roundtable on Monday.
Asked whether the carmaker was responding to weaker demand for electric vehicles by shifting investment to combustion engine cars, Markus Schaefer said there was no need to do so.
“From a current perspective there is no significant need to invest in combustion engines. The models are all fresh,” he said.
Mercedes-Benz says no significant investments are going into combustion engine cars
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
