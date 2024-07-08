news

Mercedes-Benz says no significant investments are going into combustion engine cars

08 July 2024 - 16:18 By Reuters
Mercedes-Benz is not making any significant investments in combustion engine cars beyond planned updates to bring its vehicles in line with emissions regulations, its chief technology officer said in a roundtable on Monday.
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Asked whether the carmaker was responding to weaker demand for electric vehicles by shifting investment to combustion engine cars, Markus Schaefer said there was no need to do so.

“From a current perspective there is no significant need to invest in combustion engines. The models are all fresh,” he said.

