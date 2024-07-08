Brad Pitt's anticipated Formula 1 movie, F1, will race into cinemas on June 25 2025.
Pitt plays the part of a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature is being shot during Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.
The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, and Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Emmy Award nominee Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.
Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame directs and produces the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner.
The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters.
WATCH | Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ movie racing to the big screen
