The new chargers, each equipped with two charging points, are strategically located along the N1, N2 and N3. They aim to serve local commuters and long-distance travellers. A 150kW ultra-fast charger can charge an Audi e-tron battery from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes.
Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa, said this investment demonstrates the company's commitment to electric mobility. Greg Blandford, Rubicon's Energy and E-mobility director, highlighted the installation of Wallbox Supernova 150kW DC chargers, which are among the first of their kind globally.
Investment in this charging network has exceeded R50m.
Audi expands local EV infrastructure with new 150kW fast chargers
Image: Supplied
Audi South Africa on Wednesday announced a new investment in public charging infrastructure. This marks the third phase of their efforts to support electric mobility in the country.
In partnership with GridCars and Rubicon, Audi added more than 120 DC and AC public charging points to the national grid in 2022 and 2023. Continuing this initiative, the luxury carmaker has collaborated with Rubicon to install six 150kW DC ultra-fast public chargers across South Africa.
Image: Supplied
The new chargers, each equipped with two charging points, are strategically located along the N1, N2 and N3. They aim to serve local commuters and long-distance travellers. A 150kW ultra-fast charger can charge an Audi e-tron battery from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes.
Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa, said this investment demonstrates the company's commitment to electric mobility. Greg Blandford, Rubicon's Energy and E-mobility director, highlighted the installation of Wallbox Supernova 150kW DC chargers, which are among the first of their kind globally.
Investment in this charging network has exceeded R50m.
MORE:
VW may close Brussels factory as low EV demand hits Audi
Stellantis to expand hybrid vehicle line to meet growing demand
Lucid beats quarterly deliveries estimates helped by price cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos