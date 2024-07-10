news

Audi expands local EV infrastructure with new 150kW fast chargers

10 July 2024 - 09:25 By MOTORING REPORTER
A 150kW ultra-fast charger can charge an Audi e-tron battery from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes.
Image: Supplied

Audi South Africa on Wednesday announced a new investment in public charging infrastructure. This marks the third phase of their efforts to support electric mobility in the country.

In partnership with GridCars and Rubicon, Audi added more than 120 DC and AC public charging points to the national grid in 2022 and 2023. Continuing this initiative, the luxury carmaker has collaborated with Rubicon to install six 150kW DC ultra-fast public chargers across South Africa.

The location of the new 150kW ultra-fast chargers.
Image: Supplied

The new chargers, each equipped with two charging points, are strategically located along the N1, N2 and N3. They aim to serve local commuters and long-distance travellers. A 150kW ultra-fast charger can charge an Audi e-tron battery from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa, said this investment demonstrates the company's commitment to electric mobility. Greg Blandford, Rubicon's Energy and E-mobility director, highlighted the installation of Wallbox Supernova 150kW DC chargers, which are among the first of their kind globally.

Investment in this charging network has exceeded R50m.

