Replicating the incredible engineering and technology of the P1, the LEGO Technic team has created a 1:8 scale model as part of the Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series. The model comprises 3,893 elements and features a unique serial number unlocking exclusive behind the scenes content.
The LEGO Technic McLaren P1 includes a seven-speed gearbox with two shifter drums, moving suspension, V8 piston engine, adjustable rear wing and opening dihedral doors with advanced mechanisms, offering an immersive and authentic building experience.
The model was developed by the LEGO Technic design team in close collaboration with McLaren Automotive, with both teams dedicated to incorporating as much cutting-edge functionality as possible, paying tribute to the real P1 and McLaren's engineering acumen.
The LEGO Technic McLaren P1 set will be available at www.LEGO.com/McLaren and LEGO Stores from August 1, priced at $449.99 (R8,126).
You can now build the McLaren P1 of your dreams with LEGO Technic
Image: Supplied
British supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive and the LEGO Group have unveiled their latest collaboration: the LEGO Technic McLaren P1.
The McLaren P1, produced in a limited run of 375 units between 2013 and 2015, set new standards in high-performance automotive engineering. With its 674kW/900Nm hybrid powertrain, the P1 accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 350km/h.
The P1's advanced engineering includes a carbon fibre monocoque and features derived from Formula One, such as the Instant Power Assist System (IPAS) and Drag Reduction System (DRS), both operable via buttons on the steering wheel. Aerodynamic downforce peaks at 600kg at 257km/h.
Image: Supplied
Replicating the incredible engineering and technology of the P1, the LEGO Technic team has created a 1:8 scale model as part of the Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series. The model comprises 3,893 elements and features a unique serial number unlocking exclusive behind the scenes content.
The LEGO Technic McLaren P1 includes a seven-speed gearbox with two shifter drums, moving suspension, V8 piston engine, adjustable rear wing and opening dihedral doors with advanced mechanisms, offering an immersive and authentic building experience.
The model was developed by the LEGO Technic design team in close collaboration with McLaren Automotive, with both teams dedicated to incorporating as much cutting-edge functionality as possible, paying tribute to the real P1 and McLaren's engineering acumen.
The LEGO Technic McLaren P1 set will be available at www.LEGO.com/McLaren and LEGO Stores from August 1, priced at $449.99 (R8,126).
MORE:
Audi expands local EV infrastructure with new 150kW fast chargers
Toyota reportedly looks for a return to Formula One
Nascar eyes carbon cut with electrification deal, EV prototype
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos