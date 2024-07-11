news

JLR to use Pirelli's natural rubber tyres in sustainability push

11 July 2024 - 13:17 By Reuters
British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will use natural rubber tyres made by Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli for its entire range of luxury vehicles amid a push towards sustainability in the motor world.
British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will use natural rubber tyres made by Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli for its entire range of luxury vehicles amid a push towards sustainability in the motor world.

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified natural rubber tyres will be first seen on JLR's new Range Rover Electric, the Tata Motors owned carmaker said on Thursday.

FSC is a global standards body for sustainable forest management.

Under the collaboration Pirelli will provide more than 250,000 FSC-certified tyres to JLR per year. The carmaker did not disclose the transaction value.

JLR and Pirelli will also collaborate to increase the percentage of sustainable and recycled content of all tyres supplied to JLR, the British firm added.

Founded in 1872, Pirelli, the sole tyre supplier for Formula 1, specialises in high-end tyres for luxury and premium carmakers, including Ferrari, Porsche, Mercedes and Dodge.

