US President Joe Biden's administration plans to award General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis nearly $1.1bn (R19.83bn) in grants to convert existing plants to build electric vehicles and components, it said on Thursday.
The department of energy announced $1.7bn (R30.64bn) in planned grants to help fund the conversion of 11 “at risk” plants in eight states to enable the production of one million EVs annually, help retain 15,000 existing jobs, and create 3,000 new positions.
Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters the awards were a “hallmark of the Biden administration's industrial strategy” and would “modernise historical auto manufacturing facilities”.
She said it had become clear more than a decade ago that carmakers, to embrace the future, “needed a federal partner specially to compete with other countries who were subsidising their auto industries and that's what this massive investment is all about”.
The awards are for plants in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia, several of which are crucial in the November presidential election.
Biden has prodded US carmakers to assemble a rising number of EVs, introduced new tax incentives and funded EV charging stations. Regulators have also issued stricter emissions rules that will boost EV sales.
Biden administration to award nearly $1.1bn to Stellantis, GM to produce EVs
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former US president Donald Trump has harshly criticised Biden's EV policies and vowed to reverse them if he takes office. The White House is courting union workers in key battleground states and seeking to reassure autoworkers EVs will not cost jobs.
General Motors will receive $500m (R9.01bn) to convert its Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan to EVs at an unspecified future date. GM said it will make its own unspecified investment to produce EVs in Lansing at a future date but said the plant will continue to produce the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.
In October, Stellantis agreed to build a new $3.2bn (R47.67bn) battery plant and invest $1.5bn (R27.03bn) in a new mid-size truck factory in Belvidere, Illinois under a new union contract, a project Biden has touted.
The department of energy plans to award Stellantis $334.8m (R6.03bn) to convert the shuttered Belvidere assembly plant to build EVs and $250m (R4.50bn) to convert its Indiana transmission plant in Kokomo to produce EV components. Stellantis said the expected awards were “an important step in continuing to expand our electrified vehicle offerings”.
Hyundai Mobis, which operates a Stellantis supplier in Ohio, will receive $32m (R576.3m) to produce plug-in hybrid components and battery packs.
Other awards include:
The department also plans:
The department of energy must complete negotiations with companies on milestones and other requirements and complete environmental reviews before the awards are finalised.
