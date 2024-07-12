news

VW's MAN and E.ON join forces to charge electric trucks

12 July 2024 - 09:04 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
From left to right: Leonhard Birnbaum, CEO E.ON and Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO MAN Truck & Bus.
From left to right: Leonhard Birnbaum, CEO E.ON and Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO MAN Truck & Bus.
Image: Supplied

German energy company E.ON and Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Truck & Bus plan to set up a pan-European electric charging network for trucks, starting this year, they said on Thursday.

Europe has set itself the goal of reducing emissions from heavy commercial vehicles by 90% by 2040 compared with 2019.

So far, however, zero-emission electric trucks are rare in Europe, while the take-up of passenger electric cars has grown steadily, though it is beginning to slow.

The lack of charging infrastructure is often a decisive factor for companies when deciding whether to opt for battery-electric trucks.

E.ON and MAN said joining forces would allow them to overcome the hurdles, in a joint statement issued at a signing event in Essen, western Germany.

“We are investing heavily to give the infrastructure for electric heavy goods transport a decisive boost and to set the course for sustainable logistics and green supply chains,” E.ON CEO Leonhard Birnbaum said.

MAN Truck & Bus head Alexander Vlaskamp said he was delighted with the partnership.

A first site in the multi-country network will open this year, with about 80 to follow by the end of 2025 and 170 planned long-term, of which 125 will be in Germany.

Additional sites are being built in Austria, Britain, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Initially, each site will be equipped with several 400kW charging stations, allowing an average electric truck to recharge for a range of up to 300km in about 45 minutes.

Subsequently, they would install infrastructure to allow more rapid charging.

MAN plans to launch a truck with a daily range of up to 800km later this year.

Neither company gave details about how much they were spending on the project.

MORE:

JLR to use Pirelli's natural rubber tyres in sustainability push

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will use natural rubber tyres made by Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli for its entire range of luxury ...
Motoring
1 day ago

SAIC Motors reshuffles leadership amid sluggish sales

SAIC Motor president Wang Xiaoqiu has been elected chair in a leadership reshuffle as China's largest carmaker navigates through sluggish sales in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Payment problems choke Russian imports of Chinese cars

Payment issues between Russia and China, caused by US sanctions, pose serious issues for Russian imports of Chinese cars that have supplied the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Italy to offer defunct Stellantis brands to Chinese carmakers: report news
  2. Red Bull reveals RB17 hypercar at Goodwood Festival New Models
  3. Tesla delays Robotaxi launch to October: Bloomberg News news
  4. Fiat launches new Grande Panda with EV version priced under €25,000 New Models
  5. Pressure mounts for Nascar drivers on playoff bubble Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband