Vietnam’s VinFast delays US electric car plant amid market slowdown

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is delaying the launch of its planned $4bn (about R221,523,200) factory in North Carolina to 2028 and cutting its delivery forecast for this year by 20,000 units amid uncertainties in the global EV market.
VinFast, founded by Vietnam's richest man Pham Nhat Vuong in 2017 and which turned to making fully electric vehicles in 2022, said it would deliver 80,000 vehicles this year, down from the initially planned 100,000.
Sales at the Vietnamese EV maker rose 24% to about 12,000 vehicles in the second quarter, compared with the previous three-month period. In total, VinFast sold 21,747 units in the first half of 2024, an increase of 92% against the same period last year, but around one-fourth of the new yearly forecast.
"While the second quarter delivery results were encouraging, ongoing economic headwinds and uncertainties in different macro-economies and (the) global EV landscape necessitate a more prudent outlook for the rest of the year," VinFast said on Saturday.
The EV maker expects strong sales growth in the second half of the year, driven by a diverse product range and expansion in key regions, including new markets in Asia and existing markets.
VinFast said it would delay the launch of its planned factory in North Carolina to 2028 from the current plan of 2025. Reuters had reported a possible delay in May, citing a person briefed on the matter.
VinFast had announced in 2022 it would build an EV and battery factory in the US with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, seeking to take advantage of President Joe Biden administration's efforts to approve subsidies for EVs made in America.
However, demand for EVs has faltered amid high borrowing costs and as buyers turn to cheaper gasoline-electric hybrids, forcing many carmakers to reassess their plans for new factories and models.
"This decision will allow the company to optimise its capital allocation and manage its short-term spending more effectively, focusing more resources on supporting near-term growth targets and strengthening existing operations," VinFast said.
"The adjustment doesn't change VinFast's fundamental growth strategy and key operating targets."
VinFast, which has yet to make a profit, logged a net loss of $618m (about R11,165,226,780) in the first quarter. Revenue for the period nearly tripled from a year earlier but tumbled 31% from the previous three months.
The company is set to announce its second quarter results on August 15.
Vietnam’s VinFast delays US electric car plant amid market slowdown
Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is delaying the launch of its planned $4bn (about R221,523,200) factory in North Carolina to 2028 and cutting its delivery forecast for this year by 20,000 units amid uncertainties in the global EV market.
VinFast, founded by Vietnam's richest man Pham Nhat Vuong in 2017 and which turned to making fully electric vehicles in 2022, said it would deliver 80,000 vehicles this year, down from the initially planned 100,000.
Sales at the Vietnamese EV maker rose 24% to about 12,000 vehicles in the second quarter, compared with the previous three-month period. In total, VinFast sold 21,747 units in the first half of 2024, an increase of 92% against the same period last year, but around one-fourth of the new yearly forecast.
"While the second quarter delivery results were encouraging, ongoing economic headwinds and uncertainties in different macro-economies and (the) global EV landscape necessitate a more prudent outlook for the rest of the year," VinFast said on Saturday.
The EV maker expects strong sales growth in the second half of the year, driven by a diverse product range and expansion in key regions, including new markets in Asia and existing markets.
VinFast said it would delay the launch of its planned factory in North Carolina to 2028 from the current plan of 2025. Reuters had reported a possible delay in May, citing a person briefed on the matter.
VinFast had announced in 2022 it would build an EV and battery factory in the US with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, seeking to take advantage of President Joe Biden administration's efforts to approve subsidies for EVs made in America.
However, demand for EVs has faltered amid high borrowing costs and as buyers turn to cheaper gasoline-electric hybrids, forcing many carmakers to reassess their plans for new factories and models.
"This decision will allow the company to optimise its capital allocation and manage its short-term spending more effectively, focusing more resources on supporting near-term growth targets and strengthening existing operations," VinFast said.
"The adjustment doesn't change VinFast's fundamental growth strategy and key operating targets."
VinFast, which has yet to make a profit, logged a net loss of $618m (about R11,165,226,780) in the first quarter. Revenue for the period nearly tripled from a year earlier but tumbled 31% from the previous three months.
The company is set to announce its second quarter results on August 15.
Italy to offer defunct Stellantis brands to Chinese carmakers: report
Tesla delays Robotaxi launch to October: Bloomberg News
Global EV sales up 13% in June, down 7% in Europe: Rho Motion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos