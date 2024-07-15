news

Former Rolls-Royce designer Ian Cameron dies in robbery

16 July 2024 - 08:41 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ian Cameron spent 20 years at the BMW group working on designs such as the BMW 3 Series and Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Ian Cameron spent 20 years at the BMW group working on designs such as the BMW 3 Series and Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Image: Supplied

Former Rolls-Royce head of design Ian Cameron, 74, has died after being stabbed in an attack in his home in Bavaria, Germany on Friday.

It appeared the attacker may have been trying to steal from Cameron’s collection of valuable cars, according to Automotive News Europe. Cameron’s wife, Verena Kloos, also a car designer, fled to a neighbour and alerted the emergency services, police said.

BMW told Automotive News Europe it was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of the violent death of Cameron, who retired from Rolls-Royce in 2012.

The British designer spent 20 years at the BMW group and worked on the design of cars such as the BMW 3 Series and Z8, and the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Ghost.

Cameron started his career at Pininfarina in 1975 before moving to Iveco, and joined BMW in 1992. After leaving BMW he set up as a freelance design consultant with Ian Cameron Design Partners.

Rolls-Royce said: “Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its home at Goodwood, West Sussex.”

The attack took place at the couple’s home near Herrsching on Lake Ammersee and police are looking for the suspect, who fled on foot.

Italy, Spain back EU duties on China-built EV imports

Italy and Spain are backing EU tariffs on imports of China-built electric vehicles, government sources said ahead of a Monday midnight deadline for ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Scientists want ‘dirty’ Toyota Mirai sidelined from Paris Olympics

A group of scientists, academics and engineers wants organisers of the Paris Olympic Games to replace the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai with an ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Tesla's Musk donates to group working to elect Trump: Bloomberg

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been ramping up criticism of US President Joe Biden, has donated to a political group working to elect rival ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Haas F1 will continue to use Ferrari engines until 2028 Motorsport
  2. New Audi A5 revealed with fresh styling and engine tech New Models
  3. New Citroën C3 Aircross launched in Mzansi with R105,000 price cut New Models
  4. The most stolen car accessories and how to protect yours Features
  5. Hyundai South Africa to launch budget priced Exter SUV New Models

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji