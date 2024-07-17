US to issue proposed rules limiting Chinese vehicle software in August

The US commerce department plans to issue proposed rules on connected vehicles next month, and expects to impose limits on some software made in China and other countries deemed adversaries, a senior official said on Tuesday.
"We're looking at a few components and some software, not the whole car, but it would be some of the key driver components of the vehicle that manage the software and manage the data around the car that would have to be made in an allied country," export controls chief Alan Estevez said at a forum in Colorado.
In May, commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said her department planned to issue proposed rules on Chinese-connected vehicles in autumn, and said President Joe Biden's administration could take "extreme action" to ban Chinese-connected vehicles or impose restrictions on them after the administration launched a probe in February into whether Chinese vehicle imports posed national security risks.
The comments by Estevez, who is the commerce under secretary for industry and security, are the most definitive to date about the administration's plans on Chinese vehicles that sparked wide alarm.
Connected cars have onboard integrated network hardware that allows internet access, allowing them to share data with devices inside and outside the vehicle.
On Tuesday Estevez said the threat is serious.
"A car is a very scary thing. Your car knows a lot about you. Your car probably gets a software update, whether it's an electric vehicle or an autonomous combustion engine vehicle," he said.
"A modern car has a lot of software in it. It's taking lots of pictures. It has a drive system. It's connected to your phone. It knows who you call. It knows where you go. It knows a lot about you."
The Chinese foreign ministry has previously urged the US "to respect the laws of the market economy and principles of fair competition". It argued Chinese cars are popular globally because they had emerged out of fierce market competition and are technologically innovative.
Raimondo said in May: "You can imagine the most catastrophic outcome theoretically if you had a few million cars on the road and the software were disabled."
There are relatively few imports of Chinese-made light duty vehicles in the US. The Biden administration has proposed sharp hikes in tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other goods that they expect to be in place by August 1.
