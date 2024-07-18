news

BYD sets sights on aggressive expansion in Vietnam

18 July 2024 - 08:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Atto 3 will be priced from 766 million dong (about R551,437), somewhat higher than the 675 million dong (about R485,841) starting price for VinFast's VF 6.
The Atto 3 will be priced from 766 million dong (about R551,437), somewhat higher than the 675 million dong (about R485,841) starting price for VinFast's VF 6.
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD on Thursday outlined plans to aggressively expand its dealership network in Vietnam as it opens its first stores in the country this week, posing a formidable challenge to local rival VinFast.

Thirteen BYD dealerships will open their doors to the Vietnamese public on Saturday and the carmaker hopes to boost that number to about 100 by 2026.

An initial three model product line-up that includes the compact crossover Atto 3 will increase to six from October, according to Vo Minh Luc, r COO for BYD Vietnam.

All BYD models for Vietnam will be imported for the time being. Vietnam's government said last year BYD had decided to build a factory to manufacture electric cars in the north of the country but those plans have slowed, the company that operates the industrial park in the area said in March.

“BYD is in talks with a number of localities in Vietnam to optimise the plant plan,” Luc said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The Atto 3 will be priced from 766-million dong (about R551,437), somewhat higher than the 675-million dong (about R485,841) starting price for VinFast's VF 6.

Like BYD, VinFast no longer makes combustion-engine vehicles. But it has had far less business success than its Chinese rival which has become the world's biggest manufacturer of electric cars.

VinFast sold 32,000 EVs in Vietnam last year but most of the vehicles were sold to an affiliate.

HSBC estimated in May report that Vietnam's annual sales of electric two-wheelers and electric car sales could rise from less than one million in 2024 to more than 2.5-million by 2036.

READ MORE

Mazda MX-5 completes 1,600km sustainable fuel drive

Four Mazda MX-5s, one from each generation, drove a 1,600km route from Land’s End to John O’Groats using 100% biofuel from Aspen Group's Sustain ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Motorists seek answers on licence card delays and fees

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has raised concern about delays and a lack of transparency from the transport department regarding the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Chinese EV maker GAC AION opens factory in Thailand

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker GAC AION, a subsidiary of GAC Group, on Wednesday opened its first factory in Thailand, a key regional car export ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Porsche Panamera GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid break cover New Models
  2. REVIEW | Why the JAC T9 may make you consider a Chinese bakkie Motoring
  3. How Havana's streets are changing as Cubans adopt EVs Features
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Q3 shows Audi hasn't cut corners on interior quality Reviews
  5. How cash-conscious consumers are affecting the used car market Features

Latest Videos

Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest
Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)