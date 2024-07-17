International auction house Bonhams has announced a total of £11,035,691 (R261.2m) generated from a recent auction at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the highest total for a UK sale so far in 2024.
The honours for the top lot in the UK this year also went to the 1928 Mercedes-Benz 36/220 S-Type Four-Seater Sports Tourer from the Tom Scott Collection.
The S-Type, the definitive supercar of its day powered by a supercharged 6.8l straight-six engine, achieved more than the estimate £2,871,000 (R67.9m).
Highlight sales:
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing” Coupé sold for £1,135,000 (R26.8m);
- 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster £1,045,400 (R24.7m);
- 1932 Alfa Romeo 2300 Spider Corto £608,600 (R14.4m);
- 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren “Crown Edition” Coupé;
- 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Volante Convertible £448,500 (R10.6m); and
- 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Coupé £408,250 (R9.6m)
Vintage Mercedes-Benz models star in R261m Bonhams auction
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“Today’s sale was a pleasure to take and the most successful in the UK so far this year,” said Bonhams Cars auctioneer James Knight.
“For the star of the sale, the S-Type, it resulted in Bonhams fielding seven telephone bidders from the US, continental Europe and the home market, as well as three collectors in the room.
“The car now heads overseas and will sit in one of the world’s greatest collections.”
