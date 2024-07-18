news

Volvo Cars beats Q2 expectations, lowers 2024 retail sales outlook

18 July 2024 - 08:18 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Despite warning cries of slowdown in electric car demand throughout the year, Volvo Cars has like others reported upbeat EV sales as of late.
Despite warning cries of slowdown in electric car demand throughout the year, Volvo Cars has like others reported upbeat EV sales as of late.
Image: Supplied

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars reported second-quarter operating earnings well above estimates on Thursday, but lowered its 2024 retail sales growth forecast citing an industrywide slowdown.

The stakes are high for carmakers and suppliers who have for years been betting on rising demand for electric vehicles, as the industry faces slowing sales while investment in capacity and technology development outpace demand.

This has put companies under further pressure to cut costs.

Despite warning cries of slowdown in electric car demand throughout the year, Volvo Cars has like others reported upbeat EV sales as of late.

However, the company on Thursday lowered its forecast for growth in full-year retail sales, saying it now saw a growth of 12%-15% from the 15% it previously expected.

Volvo Cars' operating income, which includes the impact from its stake in loss-making Polestar, rose to 8-billion crowns (about R13.8bn) from 5-billion crowns (about R8.62bn) a year ago.

This was above the 6.7-billion crowns (about R11.55bn) expected by analysts based on LSEG data.

Its operating income excluding joint ventures and associates rose to 8.2-billion crowns (about R14.15bn) in the quarter from 6.4-billion (about R11.04bn) a year ago.

The company's battery electric vehicle (BEV) gross margins rose to 20% from 16% in the previous quarter underpinning CEO Jim Rowan's stance that its margins will continue to rise.

READ MORE

VW announces local trials of electric ID.4 before 2026 launch

The company has brought out units to give drive experiences to selected clients and media for feedback before the proposed market introduction in 2026
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Motorists seek answers on licence card delays and fees

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has raised concern about delays and a lack of transparency from the transport department regarding the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Suzuki aims to cut vehicle weight of key model by 15% over a decade

Japan's Suzuki said on Wednesday it plans to cut the weight of its small Alto hatchback by 15% over the next decade, aiming to reduce the vehicle's ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Porsche Panamera GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid break cover New Models
  2. REVIEW | Why the JAC T9 may make you consider a Chinese bakkie Motoring
  3. How Havana's streets are changing as Cubans adopt EVs Features
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Q3 shows Audi hasn't cut corners on interior quality Reviews
  5. How cash-conscious consumers are affecting the used car market Features

Latest Videos

Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest
Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)