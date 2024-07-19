Fuel prices have increased steadily in the past five years. In January 2022, for instance, a litre of ULP 95 inland cost R19.61. In January this year, the same fuel cost R22.49/l. In June, the cost for ULP95 was R24.25/l, an increase of almost R5 on the January 2022 price.
Added to this is the inclusion of two substantial taxes on fuel, the General Fuel Levy, currently pegged at R3.96/l for petrol and R3.84/l for diesel, and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy, pegged at R2.18/l for petrol and diesel. Combined the levies contribute R6.14 to every litre of petrol and R6.02 to every litre of diesel sold in South Africa.
“While we are cautious about simply scrapping the levies outright, we believe there is room for movement in specifically the RAF levy portion of the taxes. We also believe a comprehensive review may highlight other areas within the fuel pricing formula that can be better dealt with to mitigate rising fuel costs,” said the AA.
The association said a fuel price review should be an open process that involves civil society organisations such as itself and others.
“The president has taken the bold step of announcing a fuel price review and the process must unfold quickly. The outlook for fuel prices in August is bleak, with little or even no relief forecast. Against this backdrop, and the major role fuel prices play in our economy and on personal budgets, the fuel price review is long overdue — and our hope is it gets under way as soon as possible.”
AA welcomes announcement by Ramaphosa to conduct fuel price review
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
The Automobile Association (AA) has welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night that the government of national unity “will look to expand the basket of essential food items exempt from VAT and undertake a comprehensive review of administered prices, including the fuel price formula, to identify areas where prices can be reduced”.
The announcement by the president validates the AA’s calls for a fuel price review to mitigate rising fuel costs which continue to add pressure on embattled consumers.
“As far back as 2019, the AA called for a review of the fuel pricing structure and an audit of all the components that comprise the fuel price,” said the AA.
“We noted at the time fuel prices impact on all South Africans and an assessment of the fuel pricing formula is necessary to determine whether all components are properly calculated and necessary in the current formula.
“While we have been making the call for a fuel price review in the best interests of consumers, little has been done to initiate such a review. The announcement by President Ramaphosa in his address at the opening of parliament last night was therefore extremely significant and a step in the right direction.”
More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at: Ramaphosa
Fuel prices have increased steadily in the past five years. In January 2022, for instance, a litre of ULP 95 inland cost R19.61. In January this year, the same fuel cost R22.49/l. In June, the cost for ULP95 was R24.25/l, an increase of almost R5 on the January 2022 price.
Added to this is the inclusion of two substantial taxes on fuel, the General Fuel Levy, currently pegged at R3.96/l for petrol and R3.84/l for diesel, and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy, pegged at R2.18/l for petrol and diesel. Combined the levies contribute R6.14 to every litre of petrol and R6.02 to every litre of diesel sold in South Africa.
“While we are cautious about simply scrapping the levies outright, we believe there is room for movement in specifically the RAF levy portion of the taxes. We also believe a comprehensive review may highlight other areas within the fuel pricing formula that can be better dealt with to mitigate rising fuel costs,” said the AA.
The association said a fuel price review should be an open process that involves civil society organisations such as itself and others.
“The president has taken the bold step of announcing a fuel price review and the process must unfold quickly. The outlook for fuel prices in August is bleak, with little or even no relief forecast. Against this backdrop, and the major role fuel prices play in our economy and on personal budgets, the fuel price review is long overdue — and our hope is it gets under way as soon as possible.”
READ MORE:
These are Mzansi's best-selling used cars on AutoTrader
Motorists seek answers on licence card delays and fees
AA expects only minor relief, if any, at the petrol pumps in August
The most stolen car accessories and how to protect yours
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos