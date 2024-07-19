The EU's 2035 target to end CO2-emitting car sales stays, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday after her re-election.
She said the EU will make a targeted amendment to car policy to allow e-fuels.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EU’s Von der Leyen says plan to end CO2-emitting car sales in 2035 stays
Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
The EU's 2035 target to end CO2-emitting car sales stays, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday after her re-election.
She said the EU will make a targeted amendment to car policy to allow e-fuels.
READ MORE:
Serbia eyes lithium deals with Mercedes, Stellantis and VW
BYD sets sights on aggressive expansion in Vietnam
Volvo Cars beats Q2 expectations, lowers 2024 retail sales outlook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos