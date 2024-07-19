news

EU’s Von der Leyen says plan to end CO2-emitting car sales in 2035 stays

19 July 2024 - 08:40 By Reuters
The EU's 2035 target to end CO2-emitting car sales stays, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday after her re-election.
Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The EU's 2035 target to end CO2-emitting car sales stays, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Thursday after her re-election.

She said the EU will make a targeted amendment to car policy to allow e-fuels. 

