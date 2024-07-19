These are Mzansi's best-selling used cars on AutoTrader

With 1,570 units sold, the Ford Ranger remained the most sought after used vehicle on AutoTrader in June, with rival bakkie Toyota Hilux in second place.
The average sale price of the two locally built bakkies was more than R450,000.
In third place was the Volkswagen Polo, the most popular used passenger car on the sales platform, just 35 units shy of snatching second spot from the bakkie. The Polo achieved an average price of R255,498, ahead of the fourth-placed VW Polo Vivo which achieved a R192,372 average.
Weak demand for cars continued to play out in June, said AutoTrader, with used car sales on its website dropping 6.4% to 27,750 units compared with June last year.
“Constrained economic conditions continue to affect the automotive market, which was down for new and used cars,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
How cash-conscious consumers are affecting the used car market
“The question now is will the recent reduction in fuel prices, positive response to the government of national unity and the expectation of lower interest rates drive sales higher in the coming months? Only time will tell.”
In June, consumers paid an average of R407,655 for a five-year-old used car model with an average of 73,936km mileage, according to AutoTrader data.
As has become the norm, Toyota was the most popular brand, selling more than 4,600 used units. Volkswagen maintained its second spot with 4,039 units ahead of Ford with 2,898 sales.
In model popularity, the Kia Picanto was a new entrant in the top 10, jumping from 14th to 10th spot in June. The Suzuki Swift made the biggest leap in year-on-year growth. Used sales of the Japanese hatch grew by 54.7% compared with June last year, ahead of the VW Polo Vivo with a 22.8% increase and the Nissan NP 200 half-tonne bakkie (a 17.1% rise).
Price is a major driver of the used car market, so too is fuel efficiency and reliability. All are contributing factors to the impressive statistics of cars such as the Polo and Swift, according to AutoTrader.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series continue to be popular sellers in the top 10. The average age of the two German executive sedans sold on AutoTrader is eight years, but with relatively low average mileage of up to 110,000km.
