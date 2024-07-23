GM and Ford profits may take a hit from cooling EV demand

General Motors and Ford may post lower profits when they report quarterly results this week as the industry's high-stakes bets on EVs fail to pay off, while a cyberattack on a crucial computer network used by dealerships disrupted sales.
GM is expected to report a 7.7% drop in second-quarter net income, while Ford is expected to post a 10% drop in profit, according to data from LSEG. GM is scheduled to report its results on Tuesday and Ford the next day.
The cyberattack-induced outage at CDK forced the retail technology provider to shut down a key software system used at more than 15,000 US car dealerships in June, a major sales month in the industry.
Dealers are estimated to collectively lose about $1bn (about R18,275,520,000) because of the outage, according to consultancy firm Anderson Economic Group.
A slowdown in growth of EV sales is also making it harder for carmakers such as GM and Ford to boost volumes to levels where they can drive down costs and hit profitability sooner.
"It can't be expected that established vehicle manufacturers, who need to make similar investments that a start-up would in vehicle design and manufacturing facilities, could turn a profit immediately," said Sam Fiorani, vice president at research firm AutoForecast Solutions.
Legacy American carmakers are also seeing their EV ambitions being throttled by cutthroat competition from Chinese EV makers and Tesla, which have triggered a price war globally.
GM last week declined to reiterate its previously announced forecast that it would have one million units of EV production capacity in North America by the end of 2025.
Ford had also outlined plans to use a Canadian plant it had earmarked for a future electric vehicle to instead build larger, gasoline-powered versions of its flagship F-Series pickup truck.
Ford previously said it would delay the launch of its new three-row EVs that would be built at its assembly complex in Oakville, Ontario to 2027 from 2025. Both Detroit carmakers also reported slower sales growth for the quarter earlier this month.
Evercore ISI analysts said they remain positive about GM, particularly over Ford, and expect the Detroit carmaker to guide towards the upper end of their prior full-year forecast.
Investors will look for more details on EV plans as both carmakers have cited consumer demand as a cause for pushing out forecasts for the vehicles, as well as comments on the impact of the outage at CDK.
GM and Ford profits may take a hit from cooling EV demand
Image: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
