GM executives said the company is scaling up production of the Chevrolet Equinox EV and plans to launch several new battery-powered models over the coming months.
Although the Detroit carmaker has kept its sights set on transitioning its lineup to EVs, CEO Mary Barra has said it plans to introduce plug-in hybrids in 2027. Ford is benefiting from significant increases in hybrid sales.
Ford is set to release its second-quarter results on Wednesday.
The outcome of the US presidential election in November will also likely affect GM's plans for battery-powered vehicles. Former president Donald Trump has criticised Biden's approach on EVs, which have included significant government subsidies.
GM is also facing increasing investor scrutiny of its operations in China, which in the past decade have shifted from being a profit engine to a drain on the company's finances.
GM recorded a $104m (R1.91bn) loss in China for the quarter.
Jacobson addressed the company's losses in China, and said it would be working with its joint venture partner there to restructure its business.
"It's clear the steps we have taken, while significant, have not been enough," Jacobson said.
Last month a leading automotive analyst called on the Detroit Three to withdraw from China to save cash to spend on costly EV production.
GM beats Q2 expectations, raises forecast
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
General Motors reported second-quarter profit and revenue on Tuesday that beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its annual profit forecast for a second time this year, buoyed by strong pricing and demand for combustion-powered trucks.
The Michigan carmaker is leaning heavily on its combustion-engine offerings to fuel its profits through a slower than anticipated transition to electric vehicles. GM executives said it has laid the foundation necessary to meet ambitious ramp-up targets on EVs.
"We're encouraged by the early results we're seeing in EVs that we can build at scale," CFO Paul Jacobson said in a call with reporters.
The company's shares rose more than 4% in premarket trading.
GM increased its adjusted pre-tax profit projection for the year to $13bn (R238.89bn) to $15bn (R275.64bn), from its previous range of $12.5bn (R229.70bn) to $14.5bn (R266.46bn).
The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.06 that beat Wall Street's average estimate of $2.75, according to LSEG data. The carmaker reported $48bn (R882.06bn) in revenue for the three-month period, surpassing analysts' consensus of $45.5bn (R836.12bn) in the June quarter.
GM puts self-driving vehicle without steering wheel on hold
Executives at GM also provided an update on its Cruise self-driving unit, saying it will focus its development efforts on a next-generation Chevrolet Bolt rather than its planned futuristic Origin vehicle that would not have a steering wheel or other human controls.
GM was one of the carmakers affected by a cyberattack that hit auto dealerships across the US last month. The attack, which temporarily dampened sales at US dealerships, did not weaken GM's quarterly results. Executives reported a 14% increase in net income over the year-ago period to $2.9bn (R53.31bn).
GM's stock has outperformed its rivals and the S&P 500 in 2024. The company's share price has increased 38% this year, while cross-town rival Ford Motor has notched an 18% increase, and Jeep-maker Stellantis lost 11%.
EV investments and retreat
GM received another cash boost from the US government this summer to support its EV ambitions, though it has walked back many of its targets during the last year.
US President Joe Biden's administration said this month it would award GM $500m (R9.19bn) to convert one of its Michigan combustion-engine vehicle assembly plants to produce EVs.
GM last week declined to reiterate a target of achieving 1-million units of EV production capacity in North America by the end of 2025. The carmaker also recently lowered its projected EV output for the year, projecting the higher end of its 2024 production to be 250,000 units, down from a prior forecast of 300,000 units.
GM and Ford profits may take a hit from cooling EV demand
