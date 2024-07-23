news

GM puts self-driving vehicle without steering wheel on hold

23 July 2024 - 13:47 By Reuters
Cruise faces a number of investigations after an October accident in which one of its robotaxis struck a pedestrian and dragged her six metres.
General Motors' Cruise self-driving unit will focus its development efforts on a next-generation Chevrolet Bolt rather than its planned futuristic Origin vehicle that would not have a steering wheel or other human controls, the carmaker says.

In 2022, GM filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) seeking permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving Origin vehicles annually without human controls such as brake pedals or mirrors. The agency has not yet acted on the request.

“GM and Cruise are optimising resources to focus development of our next autonomous vehicle on the next generation Bolt instead of the Origin,” a GM spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“This shift creates a more cost-effective and scalable option for pursuing an autonomous future faster, while avoiding the uncertain path to regulatory compliance in the US that could impede scaling of the Origin.”

Cruise faces a number of investigations — including by the NHTSA, the justice department and the Securities and Exchange Commission — after an October accident in which one of its robotaxis struck a pedestrian and dragged her six metres.

Cruise and GM came under heavy criticism after the accident and the California department of motor vehicles revoked its permit to operate driverless vehicles.

