SAIC Motor files defence to EU’s preliminary EV anti-subsidy ruling

23 July 2024 - 08:13 By Reuters
Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor has filed a defence to the EU's preliminary anti-subsidy ruling, according to a company statement on Monday.
Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor has filed a defence to the EU's preliminary anti-subsidy ruling, according to a company statement on Monday.

The defence was to "actively protect its legitimate rights and interests" SAIC said in the statement, claiming the EU's electric vehicle probe involves commercially sensitive information "beyond the scope of normal investigations".

The European Commission has ignored some of the key information and counter-arguments submitted by SAIC and inflated the subsidy rates for many projects, it said.

The bloc imposed provisional tariffs of between 17.4% and 37.6% earlier in July on Chinese-made EVs and SAIC has been hit with the highest 37.6% tariff.

