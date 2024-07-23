VW is reeling in China – can EVs help it grow in the US?

When Volkswagen Group last month invested $5bn (about R91,975,750,000) in US electric truck-and-SUV maker Rivian, the startup's shares soared on the cash infusion.

And Volkswagen's stock dropped 1.6%. Some analysts praised the creation of a Volkswagen-Rivian joint venture to help the German giant with software. But the investment raised cost concerns and reinforced how Volkswagen's problems in critical areas undermined its EV transition globally.

The world's second-largest carmaker faces a vexing landscape of challenges in Europe, the US and especially China, where domestic EV makers led by BYD are swiping its market share. It has lost more stock value than any major competitor over the past two years.

By 2030, Volkswagen plans more than 30 new electric or hybrid models in China and hopes to boost sales to about four million, from about three million today, lifting its market share to 15%.

But in the near term, Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz told Reuters the company expects to continue losing China market share and hopes to merely maintain its position in Europe.

Volkswagen's troubles in China underscore bleak prospects for foreign carmakers in the country, where homegrown EV-makers are dominating the world's fastest electric-vehicle transition with high-tech, low-cost models. Volkswagen is particularly vulnerable because China accounts for about a third of its sales.

That leaves Volkswagen's much-smaller US operation shouldering its biggest growth ambitions: the carmaker plans to more than double its US market share to 10% by 2030.

About a dozen investors and analysts interviewed by Reuters expressed skepticism that the carmaker has found the formula to achieve a sales boom. Volkswagen, they said, lacks a distinctive US brand identity or breakthrough product plans in a crowded market that favors larger vehicles and has proven resistant to EVs.

One upside: VW won't have to compete with Chinese EVs in the US, which in May levied 100% tariffs on them.

Speaking with Reuters in February, Antlitz said Volkswagen has launched initiatives to boost its competitiveness in China over the next two years. "Until then," he said, "we do not expect rising market share — rather the opposite."