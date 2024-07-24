news

Any Trump move against EV support would hurt rivals more than Tesla, says Musk

24 July 2024 - 08:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a media report that he pledged to donate $45m per month to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, but he said he had created a political action committee.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a media report that he pledged to donate $45m per month to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, but he said he had created a political action committee.
Image: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday US presidential candidate Donald Trump's potential removal of support for electric vehicles would hurt other automakers more than the Austin, Texas-based firm.

"It would be devastating for our competitors, and it would hurt Tesla slightly but long term probably actually help Tesla would be my guess," Musk said in a post-earnings conference call after the EV maker reported its lowest profit margin in more than five years.

Former president Trump, the Republican candidate supported by Musk, has been critical of President Joe Biden administration's EV policies and has said that he will "end the electric vehicle mandate" if he wins office.

Trump has not explained the plan in detail.

Musk said any Trump removal of subsidies, and the resulting impact on Tesla car sales, was not crucial because Tesla is an artificial intelligence company focused on self-driving technology.

"The value of Tesla overwhelmingly is autonomy. The other things are in the noise relative to autonomy," Musk said.

Elon Musk chuffed by role of citizen journalism in Trump’s shooting

Elon Musk is advocating for the merits of citizen journalism through social media platforms such as X.
News
1 week ago

The billionaire announced his endorsement of Trump shortly after an assassination attempt on the presidential candidate this month.

Musk has denied a media report that he pledged to donate $45m (R828.3m) per month to Trump, but he said he had created a political action committee.

Musk's support for Trump created some confusion among Tesla fans who questioned how his election would help the EV company.

Trump's pick for vice-president, JD Vance, last year introduced a bill to eliminate EV subsidies and replace them with a credit to promote gas-powered vehicles, though it has virtually no chance of passing in the current Congress.

Musk said in a post on X last week: "Take away the subsidies. It will only help Tesla. Also, remove subsidies from all industries."

In his acceptance speech at the Republican Party's convention last week in Milwaukee, Trump said his administration would slap tariffs of 100% to 200% on cars made in Mexico to make them "unsellable" in the US.

Musk said on Tuesday the EV maker has paused plans for a plant in Mexico and would reassess investing in a new gigafactory in the country after the US presidential election.

"Trump has said he will put heavy tariffs on vehicles produced in Mexico so it doesn't make sense to invest in Mexico," he said.

Musk said Tesla is increasing capacity at its existing factories significantly and plans to produce robotaxis at its factory in Texas.

READ MORE:

VW is reeling in China – can EVs help it grow in the US?

When Volkswagen Group last month invested $5bn (about R91,975,750,000) in US electric truck-and-SUV maker Rivian, the startup's shares soared on the ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Porsche cuts forecasts after flood at Swiss aluminium alloy supplier

Porsche AG cut its sales and profit outlook on Tuesday due to an unexpected aluminium alloy supply shortage, sending the German company's shares down ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

GM puts self-driving vehicle without steering wheel on hold

General Motors' Cruise self-driving unit will focus its development efforts on a next-generation Chevrolet Bolt rather than its planned futuristic ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Tesla's Musk donates to group working to elect Trump: Bloomberg

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been ramping up criticism of US President Joe Biden, has donated to a political group working to elect rival ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferrari extends cryptocurrency payment to Europe after US launch news
  2. Porsche bids to restore production, boost margins after weak first half news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Volvo EX30 Reviews
  4. Hijacking is on the rise: we’ve got expert tips to protect your wheels Lifestyle
  5. Aston Martin's Q2 profit beats market view on special model sales news

Latest Videos

'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...
'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...