Elon Musk never told me about any $45m donation — Trump

25 July 2024 - 18:13 By Reuters
Elon Musk, who has endorsed Donald Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45m (R825.5m) to Trump, following a WSJ report this month.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump said on Thursday billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never told him he planned to give $45m (R825.5m) for his campaign, adding that he disagrees with any electric car mandate.

“I disagree with the electric cars for everybody,” Trump told Fox News in an interview. “You want to have a choice, and that includes electric.”

Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45m to Trump, following a WSJ report this month. — Reuters

