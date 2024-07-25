Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump said on Thursday billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never told him he planned to give $45m (R825.5m) for his campaign, adding that he disagrees with any electric car mandate.
“I disagree with the electric cars for everybody,” Trump told Fox News in an interview. “You want to have a choice, and that includes electric.”
Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45m to Trump, following a WSJ report this month. — Reuters
Elon Musk never told me about any $45m donation — Trump
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump said on Thursday billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never told him he planned to give $45m (R825.5m) for his campaign, adding that he disagrees with any electric car mandate.
“I disagree with the electric cars for everybody,” Trump told Fox News in an interview. “You want to have a choice, and that includes electric.”
Musk, who has endorsed Trump, earlier this week said he did not pledge $45m to Trump, following a WSJ report this month. — Reuters
READ MORE:
Stellantis ready to axe brands and fix US problems, says CEO Tavares
Any Trump move against EV support would hurt rivals more than Tesla, says Musk
Porsche cuts forecasts after flood at Swiss aluminium alloy supplier
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos