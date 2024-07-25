news

Jetour to enter South African market with 40 dealerships in September

25 July 2024 - 16:15 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Jetour X70 Plus (left) and Dashing models will be the first to enter the local market.
The Jetour X70 Plus (left) and Dashing models will be the first to enter the local market.
Image: Supplied

Jetour, an SUV brand from China, on Thursday announced it will enter the South African market in September, establishing 40 dealerships.

Jetour Auto, launched by the Chery Holding Group in 2018, operates independently with its own R&D, manufacturing facilities and sales channels. This independent operation will continue in South Africa.

Over the past five years, Jetour has sold more than 1,180,000 vehicles globally of its five product lines, working with more than 1,200 partners in more than 60 countries and regions. The company has achieved top rankings in several markets.

Jetour South Africa MD Johnny Fang said the company aims to sell 800 units monthly in the first year of operation. The Jetour X70 Plus and Dashing models will be the first to enter the local market.

Jetour's parts warehouse in Kyalami, covering 4,000m² and housing up to 82,000 parts, is intended to ensure customer satisfaction.
Jetour's parts warehouse in Kyalami, covering 4,000m² and housing up to 82,000 parts, is intended to ensure customer satisfaction.
Image: Supplied

Fang emphasised the importance of service quality and parts availability. Jetour's parts warehouse in Kyalami, covering 4,000m² and housing up to 82,000 parts, is intended to ensure customer satisfaction.

Globally, Jetour has accumulated more than 27 years of experience and holds 26,000 patents. The company integrates data analytics and intelligent manufacturing equipment to enhance safety, comfort, intelligence and eco-consciousness in its vehicles.

Jetour combines the concepts of speed and travel in its name, reflecting its focus on lifestyle and travel. Fang expressed confidence in replicating Jetour’s global success in South Africa and becoming a leading choice for travel vehicles among local customers.

The brand will target mid to high-level consumers seeking comfort, safety and reliability, supported by expert aftersales service. With the tagline “Drive Your Future,” Jetour aims to become a competitive player in the local SUV market.

MORE:

N1 lane closures due to flooding cause traffic snarl-ups in Cape Town

Capetonians have been warned to expect heavy traffic congestion heading into the city centre as some lanes of the N1 remain closed due to flooding ...
News
10 hours ago

FlexClub launches pay-as-you-go car rental in South Africa

Car subscriptions keep growing in SA as consumers look for alternatives to traditional vehicle finance.
Motoring
11 hours ago

AA welcomes announcement by Ramaphosa to conduct fuel price review

The Automobile Association has welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday that the government will "undertake a comprehensive ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sainz still weighing up his future but will remain in F1 Motorsport
  2. Elon Musk never told me about any $45m donation — Trump news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New eight-speed auto BAIC B40 Plus is a smooth operator First Drives
  4. Stellantis ready to axe brands and fix US problems, says CEO Tavares news
  5. Jetour to enter South African market with 40 dealerships in September news

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate