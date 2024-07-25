news

Nissan Q1 profit falls 99%, shares hammered

25 July 2024 - 08:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Yokohama-based carmaker said last month it halted production at one of eight factories it operates through a joint venture with Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor as it seeks to optimise operations.
The Yokohama-based carmaker said last month it halted production at one of eight factories it operates through a joint venture with Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor as it seeks to optimise operations.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Japan's Nissan slashed its annual outlook after posting a 99% decline in first-quarter operating profit due to weak US sales performance on Thursday, sending its shares sharply lower.

Operating profit for the April-June period totalled 995m yen (R119.95m), compared with 128.6bn yen (R15.5bn) in the same period a year earlier, far short of the average estimate of 164.4bn yen (R19.82bn) in a poll of five analysts by LSEG.

The carmaker cut its operating profit forecast for the financial year by 17% to 500bn yen R60.2bn) from 600bn yen (R72.3bn).

The weak result was “mainly due to an increase in selling expense resulting from increased competition,” it said in a filing.

Nissan's shares were hit hard after the results, at one point falling some 11%. They were down 6.7% in late afternoon trade in Tokyo.

The tribulations in the US — it said US sales dropped primarily due to an ageing portfolio and a market shift to hybrid vehicles — add to Nissan's woes in China, where it has been looking to regain ground amid tough competition from local giants.

The Yokohama-based carmaker said last month it halted production at one of eight factories it operates through a joint venture with Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor as it seeks to optimise operations.

READ MORE

Ferrari extends cryptocurrency payment to Europe after US launch

Ferrari said on Wednesday it would extend its scheme to accept payments in cryptocurrency for its luxury sports cars to its European dealers network ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Porsche bids to restore production, boost margins after weak first half

Porsche said it was fighting to restore production volumes and reprioritise spending after supply chain snags, slow EV demand and a sales slump in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Aston Martin's Q2 profit beats market view on special model sales

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin reported forecast-beating second-quarter profits on Wednesday, powered by stronger sales to dealers of some ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Sweet Land Rover Discovery Sport soured by big price premium Reviews
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  3. Ocon to race for Haas from 2025 Motorsport
  4. N1 lane closures due to flooding cause traffic snarl-ups in Cape Town South Africa
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Accomplished new Toyota Starlet Cross has lots going for it First Drives

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate