Sanral warns motorists about fake news posts about support services

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is warning road users about scammers spreading fake news about support services available on toll roads across South Africa.

It was responding to a fake post on social media with the heading “Important information for Drivers Using National Highways” which claimed that if a vehicle breaks down on a toll road, the toll company will handle towing and transport.

The post quoted a phone number to call for “emergencies like running out of fuel or battery on an expressway”, and claimed that “within ten minutes motorists would receive five to ten liters (sic) of petrol and help with tire (sic) punctures”. It further said that if someone falls ill during travel, toll companies ensure prompt ambulance service.

The spelling of “liters” and “tires”, and using the term “expressway” instead of freeway are giveaways that the post was copied from an American website. Sanral confirmed the post does not relate to any South African legislation.

“All information published by Sanral can be found on Sanral-owned platforms, including the Sanral website and social media pages,” said a Sanral press release issued on Thursday afternoon.