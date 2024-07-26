news

Toyota to build EV battery plant for Lexus cars: Nikkei

26 July 2024 - 09:35 By Reuters
Toyota would seek to make the island of Kyushu where Fukuoka is located a central part of its supply chain for battery-powered vehicles and an export base for Asia, the newspaper said.
Image: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Japan's Toyota Motor plans to build a battery plant for electric vehicles (EVs) in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka and supply its batteries to a factory that makes luxury Lexus brand cars, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

A Toyota spokesperson said the company was aware of the report but it was not something it had announced. Toyota has been taking various initiatives to strengthen its EV battery production capacity, the spokesperson added.

Toyota makes Lexus vehicles at the Miyata plant of its subsidiary Toyota Motor Kyushu.

The carmaker has previously said it will introduce EVs employing next-generation batteries globally from 2026, manufactured by its EV-focused unit BEV Factory.

The company is targeting sales of 3.5-million EVs annually by 2030, with just under half of those made by the BEV Factory unit. It sold 104,000 EVs in 2023.

The amount Toyota would spend on the battery plant and the start date for its construction have yet to be finalised, according to Nikkei, which did not say where it got the information.

The newspaper said the plant will be operated by Primearth EV Energy, another Toyota subsidiary that specialises in making batteries for hybrids, plug-in hybrids and purely battery-powered vehicles.

READ MORE:

Porsche to retain petrol Cayenne alongside EV successor

It follows the German carmaker’s announcement earlier this week that the transition to electric cars is taking longer than expected.
5 hours ago

Sanral warns motorists about fake news posts about support services

The roads agency says a fake post has spread misleading information
17 hours ago

Elon Musk never told me about any $45m donation — Trump

Donald Trump on Thursday said billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never told him he planned to give $45m (R825.5m) for Trump's election campaign, ...
20 hours ago
