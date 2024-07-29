Lamborghini revenue up 14% as switch to hybrid models nears completion

Revenues at Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini rose 14.1% to €1.62bn (R32.21bn) in the first half, though profit was flat and margins fell as it completes the conversion of its entire range to hybrid engines this year.
The firm delivered 5,558 cars in the first half, up 4%, it said on Monday, putting it on course to beat last year's record, when it topped 10,000 annual sales for the first time.
Supported by the success of its Urus SUV, costing more than €230,000 (R4,568,021), Lamborghini, part of Germany's Volkswagen group, has in recent years expanded its output on solid demand from wealthy clients, gaining ground on rival Ferrari, which last year sold 13,663 cars.
“If we can maintain this trend, we are likely to exceed last year's record,” chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.
Europe, Middle East and Africa was again the region leading sales in the first half, with nearly 2,500 deliveries, while the Chinese market accounted for 337. The US remains Lamborghini's largest national market, with more than 1,600 units delivered in the first half.
Winkelmann said orders were strong, with those for the Revuelto, Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid, launched last year, covering more than two years' production.
By the end of 2024, Lamborghini's line-up will be exclusively hybrid.
In April it unveiled the hybrid version of the Urus, which is expected to hit the road later this year and has already received “a large positive response from customers, with orders covering about one year's production”, Winkelmann said.
To complete the process, a new eight-cylinder hybrid will be unveiled next month to replace the Huracan.
“Even in a year marked by the transition to hybrid, we can confirm growth of the key financial and business metrics,” MD and CFO Paolo Poma said.
Lamborghini's operating profit was little changed in the first half at €458m (R9.09bn) while its operating profit margin fell to 28.2% from 32.1% a year earlier.
“We are in the final phase of the hybridisation process for our three models, which involves substantial investments,” Winkelmann said.
He added the result was also due to a more even balancing of costs throughout the year and a negative foreign exchange effect.
Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully-electric (EV) model, a 2+2-seater grand-tourer (GT), in 2028 — three years after the first EV promised by Ferrari — followed by a battery version of the Urus in 2029.
Lamborghini revenue up 14% as switch to hybrid models nears completion
Image: Supplied
Revenues at Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini rose 14.1% to €1.62bn (R32.21bn) in the first half, though profit was flat and margins fell as it completes the conversion of its entire range to hybrid engines this year.
The firm delivered 5,558 cars in the first half, up 4%, it said on Monday, putting it on course to beat last year's record, when it topped 10,000 annual sales for the first time.
Supported by the success of its Urus SUV, costing more than €230,000 (R4,568,021), Lamborghini, part of Germany's Volkswagen group, has in recent years expanded its output on solid demand from wealthy clients, gaining ground on rival Ferrari, which last year sold 13,663 cars.
“If we can maintain this trend, we are likely to exceed last year's record,” chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.
Europe, Middle East and Africa was again the region leading sales in the first half, with nearly 2,500 deliveries, while the Chinese market accounted for 337. The US remains Lamborghini's largest national market, with more than 1,600 units delivered in the first half.
Winkelmann said orders were strong, with those for the Revuelto, Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid, launched last year, covering more than two years' production.
By the end of 2024, Lamborghini's line-up will be exclusively hybrid.
In April it unveiled the hybrid version of the Urus, which is expected to hit the road later this year and has already received “a large positive response from customers, with orders covering about one year's production”, Winkelmann said.
To complete the process, a new eight-cylinder hybrid will be unveiled next month to replace the Huracan.
“Even in a year marked by the transition to hybrid, we can confirm growth of the key financial and business metrics,” MD and CFO Paolo Poma said.
Lamborghini's operating profit was little changed in the first half at €458m (R9.09bn) while its operating profit margin fell to 28.2% from 32.1% a year earlier.
“We are in the final phase of the hybridisation process for our three models, which involves substantial investments,” Winkelmann said.
He added the result was also due to a more even balancing of costs throughout the year and a negative foreign exchange effect.
Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully-electric (EV) model, a 2+2-seater grand-tourer (GT), in 2028 — three years after the first EV promised by Ferrari — followed by a battery version of the Urus in 2029.
MORE:
Mitsubishi to join Honda-Nissan alliance: Nikkei
Nissan cuts output at top Japanese plant: sources
Toyota to build EV battery plant for Lexus cars: Nikkei
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos