Mitsubishi to join Honda-Nissan alliance: Nikkei

29 July 2024 - 08:16 By Reuters
Mitsubishi will work with Honda and Nissan to finalise the details of their strategic partnership, Nikkei said, adding the three firms intend to standardise in-vehicle software that controls cars.
Image: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Japan's Mitsubishi is set to join an alliance between Honda and Nissan, creating a tie-up between carmakers with combined sales of more than eight million vehicles, the Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday.

Mitsubishi, which is 34% owned by Nissan, will work with Honda and Nissan to finalise the details of their strategic partnership, Nikkei said, adding the three firms intend to standardise in-vehicle software that controls cars.

Mitsubishi Motors declined to comment on the report, while a Nissan spokesperson would only say the report was not based on something either company had announced. Spokespeople for Honda did not respond to a request for comment.

The push comes as Nissan, Japan's third biggest carmaker, has been steadily losing market share in its two largest markets, the US and China, which together accounted for half its global sales in the year to March.

On Thursday the company slashed its annual outlook after heavy discounting in the US almost completely wiped out its first-quarter profit.

Nissan and Honda said in March they were considering a strategic partnership to collaborate on producing electric vehicle components and artificial intelligence in automotive software platforms.

Mitsubishi Motors is part of a long-standing alliance with Nissan and France's Renault that the three carmakers last year agreed to restructure, aiming for a downsized but more pragmatic and agile partnership.

Separate collaboration between Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi could help Japan's carmakers cut costs and beef up to battle tough competition in EVs, dominated by companies such as BYD and Tesla.

In China, the world's largest auto market, Japanese brands were previously strong but are up against domestic carmakers that have rapidly increased production and won over consumers with low-priced vehicles loaded with software.

