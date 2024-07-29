news

No, Sanral will not tow your car for free

After a fake post, agency clarifies what motorists are entitled to during an emergency on toll roads

29 July 2024 - 13:54 By Denis Droppa
Sanral says toll operators will move vehicles off a roadway for safety, but additional towing expenses are the responsibility of motorists. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Last week the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) warned motorists to ignore a fake news post which claimed if a vehicle breaks down on a toll road, the toll company will handle towing and transport for free.

The post quoted a false phone number to call for “emergencies like running out of fuel or battery on an expressway”, and claimed “within 10 minutes motorists would receive five to 10 litres of petrol and help with tyre punctures”. It further said if someone falls ill during travel, toll companies ensure prompt ambulance service.

While Sanral said the post was fake news, it did not clarify exactly what services motorists using toll roads in South Africa were entitled to.

The fake news post Sanral warned motorists about last week.
Image: Supplied

The agency has confirmed to TimesLIVE that Sanral and other road authorities will remove vehicles blocking a roadway at no cost to the road user/driver, but the toll operator has no contractual obligation other than making the scene safe. Any further towing remains the driver/owner’s responsibility.

It said on toll routes, the toll operator has route patrols roaming the route which can assist with fuel to get to a filling station, jump start a vehicle and can help push/tow a disabled vehicle off the road for the safety of other users. 

“With bigger issues the toll operator can notify authorities to assist,” said Lesedi Mbipha, Sanral’s senior consultant for strategic communications.

“Through the Road Incident Management System and the Freeway Management System, operators are able to detect incidents on the network and the relevant assistance is dispatched. The primary focus is ensuring mobility and preventing obstruction to the flow of traffic. Vehicles blocking the road are prioritised in terms of a response.

“Partnerships with road authorities are in place across Sanral’s regions and these may differ from one province to the next,” said Mbipha.

Additional services available to road users on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project network include towing of vehicles in case of a breakdown as well as assistance with a tyre change, said Sanral

Motorists can call the following numbers in an emergency on these toll routes:

  • N1/N4 Bakwena route: 0800-225-9362
  • N3 toll: 0800-634-357
  • N4 TRAC: 0800-872-264

Sanral urged road users to download the Sanral ValaZonke app to report potholes.

