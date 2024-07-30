Tesla recalls more than 1.8-million vehicles over unlatched bonnet issue

Tesla is recalling more than 1.8-million vehicles in the US due to risk of software failure to detect an unlatched bonnet, the national car safety regulator said on Tuesday.
An unlatched bonnet could fully open and obstruct the driver's view, raising the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
Tesla has started rolling out an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, the NHTSA said. The updated software detects an open bonnet and alerts drivers of the situation.
The recall affects certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles, the regulator said. The vehicles, Tesla said, were equipped with a bonnet latch produced in China by Magna Closures.
The company said it began investigating customer complaints of unprompted bonnet opening instances in certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China in March and initiated a latch hardware recovery and in-service vehicle inspection.
While fewer such events occurred in Europe and North America, Tesla said it began engineering studies in the regions to inspect bonnet latch assemblies last month and decided to issue a recall earlier this month.
The recall is Tesla's biggest since December when it issued a recall covering 2.03-million US vehicles — or nearly all its cars on US roads at the time — to install new safeguards in its Autopilot system.
However, after reports of 20 crashes involving vehicles that had the new Autopilot update, the NHTSA has opened a probe, saying it had identified “several concerns” regarding the recall.
Tesla last week posted its worst quarterly profit margin in more than five years, underscoring the electric vehicle maker's struggle to revive car sales amid a slowdown in demand.
