HWA sells first HWA Evo super saloon for €1.31m

HWA auctioned the first production model of its HWA Evo super saloon for €1.31m (about R25.9m) at RM Sotheby’s auction during the Concours of Elegance Germany in Tegernsee on July 27.
The HWA Evo, crafted by HWA's engineers using advanced technology and materials, is a modern reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. The opportunity to purchase the first model – chassis 000 – of the fully allocated HWA Evo build slots generated significant interest and bidding.
HWA has previously worked on road-going models such as the Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Strassenversion, Mercedes-Benz CLK-DTM AMG (2004), and Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series (2008). The company continues to collaborate on projects with high-end manufacturers.
The HWA Evo, based on the Mercedes-Benz W201 series, updates the design of the 190E 2.5-16 Evo II with modern technology to enhance the powertrain, chassis, brakes, aerodynamics, comfort and safety. Detailed technical specifications will be announced in the coming months.
The remaining HWA Evo models are priced from €714,000 (about R14.1m) and will be distributed globally, with the first deliveries expected by the end of 2025.
