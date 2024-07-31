Durable construction ensures the three-person tent can withstand the elements and it has a built-in mattress. It is elevated from the ground on adjustable legs to cater for uneven terrain and to minimise the inconvenience of mud and insects. Raised to the same height as a bed at home, the tent allows easy access.
“If you’re an enthusiastic camper it could be time to ditch your tent on the cold, muddy ground and elevate your camping experience,” says Thule SA marketing manager Jamie Owen.
Camping Thule-style does not come cheap, with the Outset priced at R89,999. The Thule Outset will be available from mid-August online and through selected Thule stockists.
The new Thule Outset is a practical but pricey tow bar tent
Image: Supplied
Swedish cargo carrier specialist Thule has launched a tow bar-mounted tent as the newest addition to its adventure camping portfolio.
The company says the Thule Outset is the first tent to mount directly on the tow bar of a vehicle for quick installation and is ideal for spontaneous getaways. It is a way of freeing up space on the car roof or a solution for vehicles that are unable to carry a heavy roof load.
The tent is wheeled and mounting it on a tow bar is a quick, one-person task. It also tilts to provide access to the boot.
Once at your destination, setting up the tent takes a few minutes with its built-in frame.
Image: Supplied
