news

The new Thule Outset is a practical but pricey tow bar tent

31 July 2024 - 16:03 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The tent mounts onto a car’s tow bar.
The tent mounts onto a car’s tow bar.
Image: Supplied

Swedish cargo carrier specialist Thule has launched a tow bar-mounted tent as the newest addition to its adventure camping portfolio.

The company says the Thule Outset is the first tent to mount directly on the tow bar of a vehicle for quick installation and is ideal for spontaneous getaways. It is a way of freeing up space on the car roof or a solution for vehicles that are unable to carry a heavy roof load.

The tent is wheeled and mounting it on a tow bar is a quick, one-person task. It also tilts to provide access to the boot.

Once at your destination, setting up the tent takes a few minutes with its built-in frame.

The Thule Outset can be set up in minutes.
The Thule Outset can be set up in minutes.
Image: Supplied

Durable construction ensures the three-person tent can withstand the elements and it has a built-in mattress. It is elevated from the ground on adjustable legs to cater for uneven terrain and to minimise the inconvenience of mud and insects. Raised to the same height as a bed at home, the tent allows easy access.

“If you’re an enthusiastic camper it could be time to ditch your tent on the cold, muddy ground and elevate your camping experience,” says Thule SA marketing manager Jamie Owen.

Camping Thule-style does not come cheap, with the Outset priced at R89,999. The Thule Outset will be available from mid-August online and through selected Thule stockists.

MORE:

Your ultimate guide to South Africa's EV offerings

The South African electric vehicle (EV) scene is evolving and growing.
Motoring
1 hour ago

WATCH | Latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash results are cause for concern

Global NCAP’s latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash results released on Wednesday reveal a disappointing two-star occupant safety rating for popular local ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Mzansi’s 10 most affordable hatchbacks under R300,000

Though the humble hatchback might have taken a backseat to the crossover SUV in terms of sales over the last couple of years, there’s no denying this ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The new Thule Outset is a practical but pricey tow bar tent news
  2. Your ultimate guide to South Africa's EV offerings Features
  3. New 783kW Corvette ZR1 is the fastest, most potent Corvette ever New Models
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Audi Q3 gets its shoes dirty Reviews
  5. Indian MotoGP to continue for next three seasons Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer