John Hennessey, founder and CEO of Hennessey Special Vehicles, reached a standing half-mile speed of 352.55km/h driving the Venom F5 Coupe. The speed was recorded using Racelogic VBOX satellite telemetry and confirmed by Dragy performance data. Test driver David Donohue achieved 357.14km/h in the same half-mile test.
During the company's engineering development programme, Hennessey drove the Venom F5 Coupe and recorded an acceleration of 6.81 seconds from 160km/h to 320km/h. The speed was noted upon reviewing VBOX performance data.
This update follows a drag race organised by YouTube creator Steve Hamilton, where the Venom F5 outperformed the Rimac Nevera (332.76km/h) and the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport (311.68km/h) in the standing half-mile.
The test was conducted under suboptimal conditions, including a dusty surface and temperatures between 27°C and 32ºC. The Venom F5 Coupe features a 6.6l twin-turbo V8 engine producing 1,355kW on E85 biofuel and uses Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires.
Since its market introduction in 2021, Hennessey aimed to deliver a hypercar capable of elite-level performance. In March, the Venom F5 set a production car lap record of 2:10.90 at Circuit of The Americas. The focus now shifts to achieving a speed of more than 480km/h, building on the 437km/h set during development.
Hennessey has produced and delivered 23 Venom F5 models and has 17 additional orders booked for 2024 and 2025.
WATCH | Hennessey Venom F5 reaches 352km/h in standing half-mile
