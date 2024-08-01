news

Nissan and Honda to research software platform together

01 August 2024 - 10:49 By Reuters
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Japanese carmakers Nissan and Honda agreed to conduct joint research into technologies for a next-generation software platform, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The companies also signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen the strategic partnership they announced in March, pledging to co-operate in areas such as batteries, e-axles and vehicle complementation.

The carmakers signed another memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Motors, which is 34% owned by Nissan, to discuss a framework to collaborate on vehicle electrification based on Honda's and Nissan's agreement from March, they said in a separate statement.

Nissan and Honda aim to conduct the basic research into technologies for the next-generation software platform in about a year, they said.

The push comes as both companies, Japan's third and second biggest carmakers after Toyota, still have to significantly step up electric-vehicle sales and have been losing share in key market China where both have made large investments.

Nissan and Honda will seek to standardise the specifications of EV battery cell modules from a mid- to long-term perspective, aiming to make it possible to use the batteries they plan to procure in vehicles from both companies, they said.

