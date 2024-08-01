news

VW to prolong combustion engine line-up without adding investment

01 August 2024 - 15:10 By Reuters
Volkswagen will prolong sales of combustion engine cars and potentially add new models but without increasing total investment, its CEO said on Thursday, with planned expenditure from 2025-2029 to fall to about €165bn (R3.24-trillion).
Image: Supplied

"Overall we will decrease investment. When we talk about adding combustion engines, it has to be compensated," Oliver Blume said on a call following earnings results. "I'm talking about all brands."

