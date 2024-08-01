VW to prolong combustion engine line-up without adding investment

Volkswagen will prolong sales of combustion engine cars and potentially add new models but without increasing total investment, its CEO said on Thursday, with planned expenditure from 2025-2029 to fall to about €165bn (R3.24-trillion)

"Overall we will decrease investment. When we talk about adding combustion engines, it has to be compensated," Oliver Blume said on a call following earnings results. "I'm talking about all brands."