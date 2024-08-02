Audi’s new China EV series won't have four-ring logo: sources

Audi's new electric cars series developed in China for the Chinese market will not sport its four-ring logo, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said.
The decision by the premium marque owned by Germany's Volkswagen is due to "brand image consideration", one of the people said. It also reflects the use of automotive architecture co-developed with Chinese partner SAIC and an increased reliance on local suppliers and technologies.
Reuters was not able to learn if the new series, codenamed "Purple" internally, would have a different logo or would only carry the name Audi on the vehicles.
A concept car for the series is due to be unveiled in November when Audi will explain the series' "brand story", two people said.
A third person who was briefed on the matter said nine models are planned by 2030.
The sources declined to be identified as the carmaker has not made the plans public.
Audi declined to comment on what it called speculation. SAIC told Reuters the EVs would be "true Audi with authentic Audi DNA".
Chinese carmakers are increasingly taking share in their home market, the world's largest, with tech-savvy EVs. That has led to sinking sales for foreign carmakers, many of which are more reliant on gasoline-engine models, pushing them into forming new partnerships.
Audi and SAIC, a long-time VW partner, said in May they would jointly develop a platform for EVs for the Chinese market.
Developing cars specifically for China allows foreign carmakers to come to grips with the latest features in EVs and Chinese tastes while targeting a huge customer pool.
Carmakers such as Audi and VW would likely do further research before adapting the models for other markets, said Yale Zhang, managing director at Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight.
Audi sold fewer than 10,000 EVs in China in the first six months of 2024. By contrast, Chinese premium EV brands Nio and Zeekr each sold eight times more.
Audi's new EV series will use a CATL battery and an advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) from Chinese tech startup Momenta, the two people with direct knowledge of the plans said.
The electrical architecture of SAIC's EV brand IM Motors will be used in the "Purple" series, they said.
VW has also sought to tap Chinese EV expertise. It reached a deal with Xpeng this year that will see all locally produced VW-branded EVs use architecture codeveloped with the Chinese firm.
Audi's EVs sold in China will continue to have the four-ring logo. These are the Q4 e-tron made with joint venture partner FAW, the Q5 e-tron SUV made with SAIC and the Q6 e-tron made with FAW which will be launched later this year.
The Q6 e-tron is Audi's first car using VW's advanced premium platform electric platform and will use an ADAS supplied by Huawei, sources have said.
