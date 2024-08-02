news

Creative Rides gearing up to auction 160 classics at Montecasino

02 August 2024 - 13:03 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A rare Mercedes cabriolet will be among collectibles on auction at Montecasino in September.
A rare Mercedes cabriolet will be among collectibles on auction at Montecasino in September.
Image: Supplied

About 160 super and sports cars, collector off-roaders and classic cars will be on sale at the third annual Creative Rides collector car auction at Montecasino, Johannesburg, on September 7 and 8.

Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick said the assembly of cars will be the most impressive in South Africa.

“This year will be no different. The catalogue of reserved and unreserved lots is magnificent and I have no doubt new record sale prices will be reached on many lots,” he said.

Derrick said this year it’s also far more difficult to highlight standout classics on the block  as there are dozens from which to choose.

A Mercedes-Benz Unimog kitted out for glamping is looking for a new owner.
A Mercedes-Benz Unimog kitted out for glamping is looking for a new owner.
Image: Supplied

Among the lots are Mercedes-Benz products including a 1958 220S “Ponton” cabriolet. The limited number range was produced from 1956 until 1959 and only 3,429 examples were made, of which 23 were right-hand drive. The silver model on auction is a part of the rare 23 and boasts a red roof and red leather interior powered by a 2.2l six-cylinder engine developing 119kW.

Another Mercedes-Benz on offer is a silver and black 1938 four-seater 170V cabriolet, believed to be the only one of its type in the country. It is powered by an in-line four-cylinder motor mated to a four-speed manual transmission. 

Adding to the classic Benz line-up is a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Unimog camper. The peerless off-road vehicle comes fitted with every gadget and accessory possible, including roof-mounted solar panels, CCTV, satellite TV, flat screen TV, two winches, extra-long range fuel tanks, double bed and a kitchen with fridge/freezer, stove and shower.

A 1973 Lamborghini Espada kicks off the Italian sports car offerings. A total of 1,227 units of the four-seater classic with a spacious boot were built between 1968 and 1978. Power comes from a V12 engine.

The four-seater Lamborghini Espada is a grand tourer with a big boot at the back and a V12 engine in front.
The four-seater Lamborghini Espada is a grand tourer with a big boot at the back and a V12 engine in front.
Image: Supplied

Another Espada cousin looking for a new home is a 2006 Lamborghini Murciélago LP-640 valued at about R3.9m. It is powered by a 6.5l V12 motor paired to the E-gear paddle-shift automated manual transmission. 

Another Italian exotic is the 1973 Maserati Merak. Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Merak, with its dramatic fastback styling, sports a V6 engine with a chain-driven double overhead camshaft. With the recent announcement that Maserati owners Stellantis may retire the brand, the marque may be entering a new level of being cherished.    

Entry to the auction is R250 for adults and free for children under 18. The Montecasino auction will also be a live-streamed through the Creative Rides App.

Bidder registrations and buyer enquiries are coming in from countries as varied as the US, Indonesia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Malawi, the Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Germany, Australia, Mauritius, Brazil, Hong Kong and the Dominican Republic, according to Creative Rides. 

MORE

August will usher in minor savings at the pumps, says AA

Consumers filling a 55-litre tank with 95ULP inland will only save a little more than R7, and R4.95 if they fill up with ULP93.
Motoring
1 hour ago

WATCH | AC Cars unveils new AC Cobra GT Coupé

AC Cars, the UK's oldest active vehicle manufacturer, has released images of the new AC Cobra GT Coupé.
Motoring
2 hours ago

These were South Africa’s best selling cars in a more positive July

Naamsa welcomed a possible turning point for vehicle sales after a depressed market in the first half of the year
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Global NCAP crash test report is misleading, says Suzuki news
  2. Creative Rides gearing up to auction 160 classics at Montecasino news
  3. August will usher in minor savings at the pumps, says AA news
  4. WATCH | AC Cars unveils new AC Cobra GT Coupé New Models
  5. New Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid launches in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...