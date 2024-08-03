Several people were rushed to hospital after a pressurised cylinder caused an explosion near the paddock area ahead of this weekend's Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) race, organisers said on Friday.
The explosion occurred during the Test session for the six-hour endurance race (NLS4) at Nürburgring, home to the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, in Germany's Nürburg. The session was suspended, NLS said in a statement.
“During the testing session prior to NLS4, an explosion occurred shortly after 6pm behind a pit box in the paddock area, which, according to initial findings, was caused by a pressure cylinder,” it added.
“There are several injured people who were transported to nearby hospitals by rescue helicopter after receiving immediate treatment at the Nürburgring Medical Centre.”
Several injured after explosion at Nürburgring paddock
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Several people were rushed to hospital after a pressurised cylinder caused an explosion near the paddock area ahead of this weekend's Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) race, organisers said on Friday.
The explosion occurred during the Test session for the six-hour endurance race (NLS4) at Nürburgring, home to the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, in Germany's Nürburg. The session was suspended, NLS said in a statement.
“During the testing session prior to NLS4, an explosion occurred shortly after 6pm behind a pit box in the paddock area, which, according to initial findings, was caused by a pressure cylinder,” it added.
“There are several injured people who were transported to nearby hospitals by rescue helicopter after receiving immediate treatment at the Nürburgring Medical Centre.”
READ MORE
Andrea Stella signs contract extension with McLaren
Rins extends Yamaha deal until 2026
Red Bull's Jonathan Wheatley to lead Audi F1 team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos