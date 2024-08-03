news

Several injured after explosion at Nürburgring paddock

03 August 2024 - 10:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The explosion occurred during the test session for the six-hour endurance race (NLS4) at Nürburgring, home to the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, in Germany's Nürburg. The session was suspended, NLS said in a statement.
The explosion occurred during the test session for the six-hour endurance race (NLS4) at Nürburgring, home to the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, in Germany's Nürburg. The session was suspended, NLS said in a statement.
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Several people were rushed to hospital after a pressurised cylinder caused an explosion near the paddock area ahead of this weekend's Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) race, organisers said on Friday.

The explosion occurred during the Test session for the six-hour endurance race (NLS4) at Nürburgring, home to the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, in Germany's Nürburg. The session was suspended, NLS said in a statement.

“During the testing session prior to NLS4, an explosion occurred shortly after 6pm behind a pit box in the paddock area, which, according to initial findings, was caused by a pressure cylinder,” it added.

“There are several injured people who were transported to nearby hospitals by rescue helicopter after receiving immediate treatment at the Nürburgring Medical Centre.”

READ MORE

Andrea Stella signs contract extension with McLaren

Contract terms were not announced.
Motoring
1 day ago

Rins extends Yamaha deal until 2026

Spaniard Alex Rins will remain with the Yamaha MotoGP Team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons after signing a two-year contract extension, the Japanese ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull's Jonathan Wheatley to lead Audi F1 team

Red Bull's long-serving sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will leave the Formula One champions at the end of the year to take up a new job as ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tanak crashes out of Rally Finland, co-driver in hospital Motorsport
  2. Global NCAP crash test report is misleading, says Suzuki news
  3. Several injured after explosion at Nürburgring paddock news
  4. Amphibious vehicles cause a splash through Amsterdam's canals news
  5. Creative Rides gearing up to auction 160 classics at Montecasino news

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...