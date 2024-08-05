news

Fuel prices drop more than expected in August

Stronger rand brings relief of up to 28c a litre for diesel and 15c for petrol

05 August 2024 - 13:08 By TIMESLIVE
Fuel prices have decreased for the third consecutive month. Stock photo
Image: 123RF

The department of mineral resources and energy has announced better than expected fuel price decreases for August.

Based on local and international factors, from midnight on Tuesday retail prices of all grades of petrol will reduce by 15c/l, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will drop 28c/l and 0.005% sulphur diesel will go down 17c/l.

There will be a 22c/l reduction in the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin.

Fuel prices have decreased for the third consecutive month, bringing relief to cash-strapped motorists. The DMRE, which adjusts fuel prices every month, said international prices for petrol increased slightly during the period under review, while diesel prices decreased. The rand appreciated from R18.44 to R18.23 to the US dollar.

In line with the provisions of the self-adjusting slate levy mechanism, a slate levy of zero cents per litre remains in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from August 7.

From Wednesday the following fuel prices apply:

INLAND

  • Petrol 93: R22.71
  • Petrol 95: R23.11
  • Diesel 0.05%: R20.38
  • Diesel 0.005%: R20.74

COASTAL

  • Petrol 93: R21.92
  • Petrol 95: R22.32
  • Diesel 0.05%: R19.59
  • Diesel 0.005%: R19.98.

 

