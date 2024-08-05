Lamborghini and British clothing brand Orlebar Brown have joined forces to launch an exclusive new beachwear collection to rev-up your leisure time. Available globally, it comprises swim shorts, resort shirts and trousers, polos, T-shirts and a luxurious towel. Inspired by Lamborghini cars, each mixes bright, iconic colours with chic dark shades.
Starting at €346 (R7,006), the tailored swim shorts feature a mix of prints and jacquard designs using the legendary hex pattern of Lamborghini exhausts and vents. The hex design is also found on the polo shirts, T-shirts and two-tone towelling resort shirt.
The collaboration between Lamborghini and Orlebar Brown will last for three years, launching new collections in the summer of 2025 and 2026. All items are available to purchase online at lamborghinistore.com.
Lamborghini and Orlebar Brown partner for beach wear collection
Image: Supplied
Lamborghini and British clothing brand Orlebar Brown have joined forces to launch an exclusive new beachwear collection to rev-up your leisure time. Available globally, it comprises swim shorts, resort shirts and trousers, polos, T-shirts and a luxurious towel. Inspired by Lamborghini cars, each mixes bright, iconic colours with chic dark shades.
Starting at €346 (R7,006), the tailored swim shorts feature a mix of prints and jacquard designs using the legendary hex pattern of Lamborghini exhausts and vents. The hex design is also found on the polo shirts, T-shirts and two-tone towelling resort shirt.
The collaboration between Lamborghini and Orlebar Brown will last for three years, launching new collections in the summer of 2025 and 2026. All items are available to purchase online at lamborghinistore.com.
MORE:
Amphibious vehicles cause a splash through Amsterdam's canals
Creative Rides gearing up to auction 160 classics at Montecasino
August will usher in minor savings at the pumps, says AA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos