Lamborghini and Orlebar Brown partner for beach wear collection

05 August 2024 - 11:24 By Motoring Staff
The tailored swim shorts start at €346 (R7,006).
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini and British clothing brand Orlebar Brown have joined forces to launch an exclusive new beachwear collection to rev-up your leisure time. Available globally, it comprises swim shorts, resort shirts and trousers, polos, T-shirts and a luxurious towel. Inspired by Lamborghini cars, each mixes bright, iconic colours with chic dark shades. 

Starting at €346 (R7,006), the tailored swim shorts feature a mix of prints and jacquard designs using the legendary hex pattern of Lamborghini exhausts and vents. The hex design is also found on the polo shirts, T-shirts and two-tone towelling resort shirt. 

The collaboration between Lamborghini and Orlebar Brown will last for three years, launching new collections in the summer of 2025 and 2026. All items are available to purchase online at lamborghinistore.com.

