news

Right 2 Repair South Africa launches whistleblower hotline

05 August 2024 - 09:10 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Right to Repair says consumers will be able to service their vehicles at competitive prices and in the workshop of their choice.
Right to Repair says consumers will be able to service their vehicles at competitive prices and in the workshop of their choice.
Image: djedzura / 123rf

Right to Repair South Africa, the organisation that advocates for consumers to service or repair vehicles at their choice of workshop, has announced a “whistleblower hotline” on its website. 

Some brands have embraced the guidelines since the Right to Repair guidelines took effect on July 1 2021, opening their workshops to cater for different brands.

The organisation marked the first anniversary of the coming into effect of the Guidelines for Competition in the SA Automotive Aftermarket on July 1 2022.

At the time CEO Kate Elliot said: “Significant progress has been made over the past 12 months making the automotive aftermarket a fairer place to do business.

Kate Elliott, CEO of Right to Repair SA .
Kate Elliott, CEO of Right to Repair SA .
Image: SUPPLIED

“In the event of any noncompliance, we encourage you to leave as much information as possible as this will enable us to ensure the concern is addressed by the authorities. However, even if you don’t have all the information, any information is helpful so we can follow up on the lead.”

Elliott said examples of noncompliance included voiding of a warranty where the owner had made use of an independent service provider (ISP) for servicing or the fitment of non-OEM branded parts, failure to provide technical information to an ISP or to provide the information on unfair and unreasonable terms and the sale of a vehicle with a compulsory service/maintenance and/or motor plan.

She said consumers were entitled to make an anonymous complaint if they did not want their identities to be disclosed.

“Unfortunately, these complaints will not be forwarded to the commission, but will rather form part of our overall data picture to help direct our actions as an organisation going forward,” she said.

“The more data we have on which brands are not in compliance, the easier it is for us to direct our efforts to achieve widespread fair competition in the automotive aftermarket,” said Elliott.

Consumers who need help or want to check their rights in more detail can visit the R2RSA website or the YouTube channel.

MORE

Global NCAP crash test report is misleading, says Suzuki

Suzuki Auto SA says there are significant discrepancies in Wednesday’s #SaferCarsForAfrica report issued by the Global New Car Assessment Programme ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Creative Rides gearing up to auction 160 classics at Montecasino

Entry to the auction is R250 for adults and free for children under 18
Motoring
3 days ago

August will usher in minor savings at the pumps, says AA

Consumers filling a 55-litre tank with 95ULP inland will only save a little more than R7, and R4.95 if they fill up with ULP93.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices drop more than expected in August news
  2. GALLERY | The strange and stunning highlights of Cars in the Park at Zwartkops Features
  3. AEHRA announces names of new EV models and strategic business update New Models
  4. WATCH | Listen to the V6 sound of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale New Models
  5. REVIEW | Why the bipolar Audi RS7 Performance is an absolute blast Motoring

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders