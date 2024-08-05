Volvo Cars' sales rose 6% year-on-year in July to 57,447 cars, driven by an increase in fully electric vehicles in Europe, the Sweden-based carmaker said on Friday.
Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said total sales in Europe, the biggest market for Volvo Cars, were up 40%, while sales in the US and China fell by 11% and 31% respectively.
"We are pleased to report another month of sales growth, which is driven largely by the sales in Europe despite a generally challenging market environment," said deputy CEO and CCO Bjorn Annwall.
Sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid models were up 49% compared to the same period in 2023, specially driven by Europe, and also accounted for 49% of all cars sold during July.
Volvo Cars aims to have electric vehicles account for half its sales by volume by mid-decade and hopes to sell only EVs by 2030.
Volvo Cars’ July sales rise 6%, driven by European EVs
Image: Supplied
Volvo Cars' sales rose 6% year-on-year in July to 57,447 cars, driven by an increase in fully electric vehicles in Europe, the Sweden-based carmaker said on Friday.
Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said total sales in Europe, the biggest market for Volvo Cars, were up 40%, while sales in the US and China fell by 11% and 31% respectively.
"We are pleased to report another month of sales growth, which is driven largely by the sales in Europe despite a generally challenging market environment," said deputy CEO and CCO Bjorn Annwall.
Sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid models were up 49% compared to the same period in 2023, specially driven by Europe, and also accounted for 49% of all cars sold during July.
Volvo Cars aims to have electric vehicles account for half its sales by volume by mid-decade and hopes to sell only EVs by 2030.
Several injured after explosion at Nürburgring paddock
Global NCAP crash test report is misleading, says Suzuki
Amphibious vehicles cause a splash through Amsterdam's canals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos