Volvo Cars’ July sales rise 6%, driven by European EVs

05 August 2024 - 08:26 By Reuters
Sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid models were up 49% compared to the same period in 2023, specially driven by Europe, and also accounted for 49% of all cars sold during July.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Cars' sales rose 6% year-on-year in July to 57,447 cars, driven by an increase in fully electric vehicles in Europe, the Sweden-based carmaker said on Friday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said total sales in Europe, the biggest market for Volvo Cars, were up 40%, while sales in the US and China fell by 11% and 31% respectively.

"We are pleased to report another month of sales growth, which is driven largely by the sales in Europe despite a generally challenging market environment," said deputy CEO and CCO Bjorn Annwall.

Volvo Cars aims to have electric vehicles account for half its sales by volume by mid-decade and hopes to sell only EVs by 2030.

