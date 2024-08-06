news

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an electric car on a charge

06 August 2024 - 14:48 By Motoring Reporter
Sam Clarke (left) and Kevin Booker with the Ford Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV.
Sam Clarke (left) and Kevin Booker with the Ford Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV.
Image: generatemedia.co.uk

A Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV fitted with a 91kWh battery has broken the Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by an electric car on a charge. The previous record was set by Zeekr Autonomous Driving Team in Hangzhou, China, and saw an electric vehicle (EV) travel 907.62km on a charge.

Supported by the UK's Webfleet-Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and driven by Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, the vehicle averaged 10.05km/kWh to clock 916.74km. The record attempt was meticulously documented with independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS and battery level data from Webfleet.

The drive — completed over 24 hours through London, Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire — included a mix of urban and rural roads to emulate real-world driving conditions. To aid range efficiency, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was fitted with special Bridgestone tyres offering low rolling resistance.

“Breaking this record has been an exhilarating journey and a powerful demonstration of what EVs can achieve,” said Booker.

It is incredible to see how far we have come with EV technology and efficiency. We hope this inspires more people to consider EVs for their everyday travel.”

