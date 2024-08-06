A Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV fitted with a 91kWh battery has broken the Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by an electric car on a charge. The previous record was set by Zeekr Autonomous Driving Team in Hangzhou, China, and saw an electric vehicle (EV) travel 907.62km on a charge.
Supported by the UK's Webfleet-Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and driven by Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, the vehicle averaged 10.05km/kWh to clock 916.74km. The record attempt was meticulously documented with independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS and battery level data from Webfleet.
The drive — completed over 24 hours through London, Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire — included a mix of urban and rural roads to emulate real-world driving conditions. To aid range efficiency, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was fitted with special Bridgestone tyres offering low rolling resistance.
“Breaking this record has been an exhilarating journey and a powerful demonstration of what EVs can achieve,” said Booker.
“It is incredible to see how far we have come with EV technology and efficiency. We hope this inspires more people to consider EVs for their everyday travel.”
Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an electric car on a charge
Image: generatemedia.co.uk
A Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV fitted with a 91kWh battery has broken the Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by an electric car on a charge. The previous record was set by Zeekr Autonomous Driving Team in Hangzhou, China, and saw an electric vehicle (EV) travel 907.62km on a charge.
Supported by the UK's Webfleet-Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and driven by Kevin Booker and Sam Clarke, the vehicle averaged 10.05km/kWh to clock 916.74km. The record attempt was meticulously documented with independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS and battery level data from Webfleet.
The drive — completed over 24 hours through London, Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire — included a mix of urban and rural roads to emulate real-world driving conditions. To aid range efficiency, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was fitted with special Bridgestone tyres offering low rolling resistance.
“Breaking this record has been an exhilarating journey and a powerful demonstration of what EVs can achieve,” said Booker.
“It is incredible to see how far we have come with EV technology and efficiency. We hope this inspires more people to consider EVs for their everyday travel.”
MORE:
Fuel prices drop more than expected in August
Kenya’s Mobius, maker of rugged cars for African roads, calls it a day
Lucid gets up to $1.5bn in funding ahead of electric SUV rollout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos