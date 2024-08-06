news

Local News

Outdoor adventure expo from August 16-18 in Broederstroom

The expo brings together active lifestyle choices to a single venue

06 August 2024 - 11:26 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The outdoor expo caters for adventurers.
The outdoor expo caters for adventurers.
Image: Supplied

Outdoor enthusiasts or aspiring adventure seekers should bookmark the launch of the Outdoor & Adventure Expo on August 16-18. 

It is hosted by LR Classic at B’Sorah game and cattle farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort Dam.

The organisers say this is not just another 4x4 camping show, but an experience that promises to reset traditional outdoor shows with its interactive and immersive concept.

It’s an outing for the family, including dogs on leashes, with a variety of activities planned. These include hiking and mountain bike trails, a 4x4 track and an obstacle course for the more serious off-road driver.

There will also be exhibitions featuring outdoor clothing, hiking and cycling gear, camping equipment, electronic outdoor devices, new vehicles, RVs, caravans, trailers and auxiliary 4x4 equipment.

Family activities include jumping castles, face painting and more for children, while food and drink will be sold through numerous food carts, bean-to-cup coffee vendors and a beer garden. 

Camping fans will also enjoy a rustic experience from Friday to Sunday. Electricity is unavailable but amenities include a central water point, mobile toilets, hot showers and a central boma with a campfire and braai area. 

Organisers say entry fees for the obstacle course and 4x4 drive-outs will be donated to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, supporting eco-tourism routes and conservation projects in the Soutpansberg.

Two 4x4 courses will be on offer with proceeds going to a wildlife charity organisation.
Two 4x4 courses will be on offer with proceeds going to a wildlife charity organisation.
Image: Supplied

Times for the expo are:

  • Friday, August 16: 10am — 5pm
  • Saturday, August 17: 8am — 5pm
  • Sunday, August 18: 8am — 3pm

Entry fees:

  • adults: Friday R50, Saturday R100, Sunday R60
  • pensioners: R50 per day
  • school children: R30 per day
  • camping for the weekend: R350 per person (includes expo access)
  • hiking and mountain bike trails: R70 per person
  • 4x4 / SUV drive-outs: R150 per vehicle (no alcohol allowed)
  • 4x4 obstacle course: R250 per vehicle for a 1-hour slot (no alcohol allowed)

For more information click here.

MORE:

REVIEW | Faster, lighter BMW R 1300 GS remains a winning all-rounder

A 12kg reduction in weight and a new chassis improve the German icon’s ride and handling.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

The new Thule Outset is a practical but pricey tow bar tent

Swedish cargo carrier specialist Thule has launched a tow bar-mounted tent as the newest addition to its adventure camping portfolio.
Motoring
6 days ago

REVIEW: Ford Ranger Tremor is a slightly more affordable jack of all trades

A cheaper alternative to the Wildtrak X, the Tremor is priced just under a million
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were the 20 top-selling SUVs in South Africa in July news
  2. Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an ... news
  3. Fuel prices drop more than expected in August news
  4. Outdoor adventure expo from August 16-18 in Broederstroom news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Lexus 450h+ F Sport makes a lot of hybrid sense First Drives

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight