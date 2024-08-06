Outdoor enthusiasts or aspiring adventure seekers should bookmark the launch of the Outdoor & Adventure Expo on August 16-18.
Local News
Outdoor adventure expo from August 16-18 in Broederstroom
The expo brings together active lifestyle choices to a single venue
Image: Supplied
Outdoor enthusiasts or aspiring adventure seekers should bookmark the launch of the Outdoor & Adventure Expo on August 16-18.
It is hosted by LR Classic at B’Sorah game and cattle farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort Dam.
The organisers say this is not just another 4x4 camping show, but an experience that promises to reset traditional outdoor shows with its interactive and immersive concept.
It’s an outing for the family, including dogs on leashes, with a variety of activities planned. These include hiking and mountain bike trails, a 4x4 track and an obstacle course for the more serious off-road driver.
There will also be exhibitions featuring outdoor clothing, hiking and cycling gear, camping equipment, electronic outdoor devices, new vehicles, RVs, caravans, trailers and auxiliary 4x4 equipment.
Family activities include jumping castles, face painting and more for children, while food and drink will be sold through numerous food carts, bean-to-cup coffee vendors and a beer garden.
Camping fans will also enjoy a rustic experience from Friday to Sunday. Electricity is unavailable but amenities include a central water point, mobile toilets, hot showers and a central boma with a campfire and braai area.
Organisers say entry fees for the obstacle course and 4x4 drive-outs will be donated to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, supporting eco-tourism routes and conservation projects in the Soutpansberg.
Image: Supplied
Times for the expo are:
Entry fees:
For more information click here.
