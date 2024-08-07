news

1,000 Bike Show moves to Greenstone shopping centre

The annual celebration of motorcycle history and culture takes place at the end of August

07 August 2024 - 09:36 By Motoring Reporter
The event will showcase an array of classic motorcycles.
Image: Denis Droppa

This year’s 1,000 Bike Show is moving to a new venue. The annual Gauteng motorcycle event will take place at Greenstone shopping centre on the weekend of August 31 and September 1.

The show is organised by the Classic Motorcycle Club and was previously held at Germiston High School and in recent years at Jeppe Quondam. Organisers say the move allows it to expand displays while ensuring exhibits remain under cover, safe from the elements.

A great day out for bike enthusiasts, the annual show is a celebration of motorcycle history and culture. Showcasing an array of classic motorcycles, the event will have a family-friendly atmosphere with a children's play zone, a variety of food and drink options and live music. There will also be a range of motorcycle lifestyle stands, providing a place to meet and connect with like-minded motorcycle enthusiasts.

The show is open from 10am to 5pm on both days and tickets are available at the door for R120 or online at Quicket for R100.

