South Korean carmaker Hyundai will invest 1nn baht ($28m or R515m) to set up a facility to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Thailand, the country's board of investment (BOI) said on Wednesday.
Thailand's booming EV sector is dominated by Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Great Wall Motors, which are using the country as a manufacturing base for exporting vehicles across Southeast Asia.
The Hyundai factory, to be located southeast of the capital city Bangkok, will start production in 2026, according to a BOI statement.
"Thailand's strong existing supply chain will allow Hyundai to source not less than a third of the raw materials and parts it needs from within Thailand, thus supporting the local industry," said BOI secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi.
Electric vehicle sales are surging across Southeast Asia, led by BYD, eating into the internal combustion engine car market dominated by Japanese and Korean firms.
Thailand, the region's biggest auto manufacturing hub, accounted for 55% of all Southeast Asia's EV sales in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.
Hyundai to invest $28m in Thailand for EV assembly, batteries
Image: Supplied
South Korean carmaker Hyundai will invest 1nn baht ($28m or R515m) to set up a facility to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Thailand, the country's board of investment (BOI) said on Wednesday.
Thailand's booming EV sector is dominated by Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Great Wall Motors, which are using the country as a manufacturing base for exporting vehicles across Southeast Asia.
The Hyundai factory, to be located southeast of the capital city Bangkok, will start production in 2026, according to a BOI statement.
"Thailand's strong existing supply chain will allow Hyundai to source not less than a third of the raw materials and parts it needs from within Thailand, thus supporting the local industry," said BOI secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi.
Electric vehicle sales are surging across Southeast Asia, led by BYD, eating into the internal combustion engine car market dominated by Japanese and Korean firms.
Thailand, the region's biggest auto manufacturing hub, accounted for 55% of all Southeast Asia's EV sales in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.
Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an electric car on a charge
Kenya’s Mobius, maker of rugged cars for African roads, calls it a day
China’s Dongfeng in pole position to build car plant in Italy: sources
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos