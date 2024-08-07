news

Hyundai to invest $28m in Thailand for EV assembly, batteries

07 August 2024 - 08:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Korean carmaker Hyundai will invest 1bn baht to set up a facility to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Thailand.
South Korean carmaker Hyundai will invest 1bn baht to set up a facility to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Thailand.
Image: Supplied

South Korean carmaker Hyundai will invest 1nn baht ($28m or R515m) to set up a facility to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Thailand, the country's board of investment (BOI) said on Wednesday.

Thailand's booming EV sector is dominated by Chinese carmakers, including BYD and Great Wall Motors, which are using the country as a manufacturing base for exporting vehicles across Southeast Asia.

The Hyundai factory, to be located southeast of the capital city Bangkok, will start production in 2026, according to a BOI statement.

"Thailand's strong existing supply chain will allow Hyundai to source not less than a third of the raw materials and parts it needs from within Thailand, thus supporting the local industry," said BOI secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi.

Electric vehicle sales are surging across Southeast Asia, led by BYD, eating into the internal combustion engine car market dominated by Japanese and Korean firms.

Thailand, the region's biggest auto manufacturing hub, accounted for 55% of all Southeast Asia's EV sales in the first quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an electric car on a charge

A Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV fitted with a 91kWh battery has broken the Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Kenya’s Mobius, maker of rugged cars for African roads, calls it a day

Mobius found tax hikes in the East African country meant its business model was no longer sustainable.
Motoring
1 day ago

China’s Dongfeng in pole position to build car plant in Italy: sources

The negotiations are part of efforts to attract another major carmaker to the country in addition to Stellantis.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore set to debut at Monterey Car Week New Models
  2. These were the 20 top-selling SUVs in South Africa in July news
  3. Behind the scenes at SVI Engineering Features
  4. New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is designed to dazzle New Models
  5. This year's Cars in the Park proves a resounding success Features

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight